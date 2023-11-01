Last call to download the Twitch app for Nintendo Switch: in November will be removed from the eShop. A notice with just seven days to spare that precedes another even more devastating one: even if you download it, in February 2024 you will no longer be able to watch content from the purple platform from your console.

The Twitch app arrived on the Switch eShop without warning in 2021, four years after the console’s launch. In fact, it is a comfortable version although enormously limited, since unlike other consoles it is not possible to transmit content. However, its biggest problem was the user experience.

About to celebrate its second year, Twitch itself makes it official through emails and its support page that on November 6 it will not be possible to download the app from its platform from the eShop, starting from there the gradual disappearance of Twitch on Switch, which It will end on January 31, 2024.





We will no longer support the Twitch app on Nintendo Switch. Starting November 6, 2023, new users will no longer be able to download the Twitch app in the Nintendo eShop. Existing users will lose access to the Twitch app on Nintendo Switch starting January 31, 2024.

Twitch’s advice? To continue enjoying content, it is recommended to use any web browser or the app on any other device. Nintendo Switch being one of the few entertainment systems without access to the platform.

Twitch is not the only video platform on the Nintendo console: there is the case of the YouTube app for which (at the moment) there are no planned changes. In addition, there is the Pokémon TV app with content dedicated to the pocket monster saga. But that this happens on the eve of TwitchCon is, to say the least, particular.

Nintendo Switch resisted offering video and streaming applications during its launch stage to avoid being compared to tablets and being used specifically as a video game system. Time proved him right. However, and despite all the magic it offers its users, as a device to watch Twitch it was full of drawbacks: without the possibility of broadcasting and with an app much worse designed than the rest, all its charm was in seeing third-party content. From 2024 onwards it won’t even have that.

