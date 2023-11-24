Due to the amount of taxes they must pay for their activity, more and more millionaire YouTubers and Twitch streamers are leaving their native countries and moving abroad. And as has happened with several Spanish content creators and streamers, who have moved to Andorra, the Portuguese island of Madeira has become popular with German streamers and content creators. This is due to the tax advantages that that place gives them.

As explained by the Twitch streamer nickname “Staiy”, who has delved into this topic in a recent video, he has observed that many of his colleagues are attracted to the Portuguese island. In this video, he suggests that many influencers are “forcibly” emigrating to Madeira, while they can still benefit from tax advantages. And in addition to the pleasant temperatures, beautiful landscapes, low crime and the small time difference of just one hour, which makes transmissions easier, there is the issue of taxes.

Obtaining attractive tax advantages when emigrating

In Portugal there is the so-called “NHR-Status” (Non-Habitual Resident status), created in 2009 to attract highly qualified professionals from abroad to Portugal, such as engineers, doctors, artists and writers, in order to boost the economy. And to obtain this special status, certain criteria must be met such as: Not having been a tax resident in Portugal in the last 5 years, having a residence in Portugal or, alternatively, having spent 183 days in the country in a year, the income must come from a legally defined activity.

If these conditions are met, you can obtain NHR status for 10 years, enjoy attractive tax advantages such as 20% tax on domestic income globally, 0% tax on foreign income (e.g. rentals) , 0% estate taxes. And for comparison, the top tax rate in Germany is currently 45%. This is especially beneficial for the self-employed, who are the majority of large creators, and also the regulation is much simpler bureaucratically than, for example, the German tax system.

To legally benefit from these tax advantages, content creators must not have any tax obligations in Germany, the relevant thing being that they do not have residence in that country. That is, you cannot own a house or apartment in Germany that is used regularly, even rooms in your parents’ house can count. Furthermore, you cannot spend more than 6 months at a time in Germany.

Possible end of the tax haven: criticism and changes in Portugal

The NHR system, exploited by millionaire content creators, is under intense local criticism. While newcomers enjoy tax benefits, Portuguese workers experience a decline in income, compounded by skyrocketing rents. This scenario has deepened the social gap and triggered protests at the national level. The government, recognizing that the original plans have not had the desired effect, faces the negative impact of the fiscal facilities, resulting in million-dollar losses. In response, Portugal has decided to take drastic measures, announcing the elimination of NHR status from 2024.

This change means that those who wish to benefit from the tax advantages must move to Portugal this year, as only those who met the requirements before 2024 will be able to apply for NHR status. However, those who already have this special status will be able to continue enjoying the benefits until the respective 10 years have passed. This scenario has led some content creators to reconsider their plans to emigrate to Portugal, opting to continue their careers as YouTubers and streamers in their countries of origin.

