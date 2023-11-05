Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Twin Mind: Ghost Hunters Collector’s Edition – Now available

Prepare to endure the horrors as Eleanor and Jones prepare for their new case. A young woman was found completely drained of blood. It’s up to you to help solve the mystery of her death. You will have to solve puzzles, solve secrets and investigate to unravel the mystery of the case.

Along with this, we have learned that Risk of Rain Returns and Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void have arrived on November 8, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

On the other hand, Berzerk: Recharged was released on November 9, 2023. In addition, Pixel Cafe will be released on November 30, 2023.

And the visual novel Uta no Prince-sama Shining Live is also on its way to Nintendo Switch. Finally, Sanabi has been confirmed for November 9, 2023.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

