Denpasar Voice- The Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae-yong, has summoned the 27 best players for the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualification matches.

Stefano Lilipaly’s name is back in the spotlight, because he is not on the list of Indonesian National Team players in the 2026 World Cup Qualifications.

As is known, in this away match, the Garuda Squad will face Iraq and the Philippines which will take place on 16 and 21 November.

The match between the Indonesian National Team and Iraq will take place at the Basra International Stadium. Meanwhile, the Indonesian National Team versus the Philippines will be held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

In an upload from the fanbase account @futboll.indonesiaa seen in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualification, the South Korean tactician did not call Ivar Jenner and Marselino Ferdinanl because they were still injured.

Not only that, Stefano Lilipaly’s name is again not on the list of the Garuda squad that Shin Tae-yong has called up.

The 53-year-old coach’s actions also drew criticism from netizens because Borneo FC player Lilipaly was not called up to strengthen the Indonesian national team in the upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

“It’s about to storm again,” said @insztagrams

“Please leave a question to SYT, what’s the reason Fano wasn’t called?” asked @ibbed_87

“No Lilipaly?,” asked @michaeljameskopot

“What’s wrong with SYT with Fano,” asked @antojavcon.

Even though he received various criticisms from netizens regarding Stefano Lilipaly not being called up, Shin Tae-yong still relies on a number of overseas players, aka players who have careers abroad.

Like Asnawi Mangkualam, Pratama Arhan, Sandy Walsh, Jordi Amat, Shayne Pattynama, Saddil Ramdani, Rafael Struick and Elkan Baggott were still called up again by Shin Tae-yong to strengthen the Indonesian national team in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications.

For the Indonesian national team players who will play Iraq and the Philippines in the second round, the goalkeeper positions are Nadeo Arga Winata (Borneo FC), Muhamad Riyandi (Persis Solo) and Ernando Ari (Persebaya Surabaya).

In the back position are Andy Setyo (Persikabo), M. Edo Febriansah (Persib Bandung), Wahyu Prasetyo (PSIS Semarang), Rizky Ridho (Persija Jakarta), Jordi Amat (Johor Darul Tazim FC) Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town), Sandy Walsh (KV Mechelen), Shayne Pattynama (Viking FK), Asnawi Mangkualam (Jeonnam Dragons), Pratama Arhan (Tokyo Verdy)

In the middle position filled by Saddil Ramdani (Sabah FC), Marc Klok (Persib Bandung), Rachmat Irianto (Persib Bandung), Ricky Kambuaya (Dewa United), Witan Sulaeman (Persija Jakarta), Egy Maulana (Dewa United), Adam Alis ( Borneo FC), Arkhan Fikri (Arema FC), and Yakob Sayuri (PSM Makassar)

Finally, the front positions will be occupied by Hokky Caraka (PSS Sleman), Ramadhan Sananta (Persis Solo), Dendy Sulistyawan (Bhayangkara Presisi FC), Dimas Drajad (Persikabo) and Rafael Struick (ADO Den Haag). (*/Ana AP)