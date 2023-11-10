

How many projects are shut down?

It is unclear how many projects for solar parks and solar fields in Overijssel cannot go ahead. The province refers to the municipalities for this. A spokesperson emphasizes that all applications for projects submitted before October 12, 2023 can still be processed by the municipalities.

“Solar fields are still possible in a number of places,” says a provincial spokesperson. “Such as along main infrastructure, at parking lots and on water. Small-scale installations for personal use, smaller than 2 hectares, are also possible.”