

How many projects are canceled?

It is unclear how many projects for solar parks and solar fields in Overijssel cannot go ahead. The province refers to the municipalities for this. A spokesperson emphasizes that all applications for projects submitted before October 12, 2023 can still be processed by the municipalities.

“Solar fields are still possible in a number of places,” says the provincial spokesperson. “Such as along main infrastructure, at parking lots and on water. Small-scale installations for personal use, smaller than 2 hectares, are also possible.”