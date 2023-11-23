The Indian giant has signed an import and distribution agreement in Europe and supports Hero MotoCorp in approaching the Old Continent. After the Chinese wave, are the Indians coming?

China and India are the two largest – potentially – global players, each with different characteristics, different histories, different approaches to the global market. If on the one hand, in China, in recent years we have witnessed a process of delocalisation of Western production and strategic partnerships with the motorcycle world, on the other – India – the work done by the European manufacturers has a different flavor and not can ignore the peculiarities of the Indian market.

BMW, KTM, Triumph, Harley-Davidson just to give a few examples, they have strong industrial, corporate or partnership relationships with some of the most relevant Indian brands including Bajaj, Hero e TVS, relationships which, although emerging on a “local” substratum, have long since begun to unfold their effects on the European and global market, confirming once again that what happens in the East has strong repercussions and is intimately connected to what happens in the West, so as not to talk about the Classic Legends Limited (Mahindra) case that perhaps with the rebirth of BSA it has more points in common with the Chinese strategy of valorising Western brands than with the Indian strategy of landing in Europe, with a mature product and a market ready to welcome it.

From Bajaj (corporate partner with Pierer Mobility) we know the history well (do you remember the Chetak scooter, very similar to a Vespa, from about twenty years ago?) and the current partnership with Triumph for the production of the new 400 cc, BMW has had an ongoing partnership with for years TVS for the production of the 310 cc and an agreement for electric production, while Hero not only has it declared that it is about to enter directly into the Spanish, French and British markets, but it produces the Harley-Davidson X440.

It’s about three real giants at the top of world production by volume (in 2022, Hero was the second world producer, Bajaj the fifth and TVS the sixth. Source: Motorcyclesdata.com) and their arrival in Europe was only a matter of time and – we add – of favorable conditions, in this case represented by the creation of an interest in small-displacement motorcycles, precisely those that these brands produce in hundreds of thousands of units in India.

It is therefore no mystery that 300/500 cc motorbikes are now anything but poor relatives of the maxi, but rather a way to introduce beginners to motorcycling or attract experts looking for “value for money” or accessible motorbikes.

From their point of view, Indian manufacturers may not have all this interest in entering a market that annually does not even come close to the volumes that are possible in India, if only for purely demographic factors. However, as the CEO of Hero Motocorp told us in this interview, their entry into Europe also has the prospect of prestige and the possibility of exploring new approaches to the product, not to mention that in the case of TVS the export strategy was worth 15% of the total in fiscal 2022, 21% in fiscal 2023 and 24% from April to October of this fiscal year (source: Reuters) and that in October 2023 the total sales of the brand Indian market (domestic market + exports) amounted to 419,292 units, up from the 343,614 units sold in October 2022, a true record, with an improvement in exports close to 10%.

Having said that, TVS (which we also remember having taken over the brand Norton) has announced an agreement for the importation and distribution of its vehicles in Europe through the Swiss group Emil Frey, which has been present in the automotive world for many years. Starting from 2024 and with the starting point of landing the French market, the Emil Frey Group will therefore deal with the distribution of TVS vehicles, using its own sales, marketing and assistance network, and the products that will be introduced in Europe have already been identified: Jupiter 125, NTORQ, Raider, the iQube S and Ronin, and the Apache RR 310 and RTR 310 (you can see them in this video report from Feria 2 Ruedas, in Colombia).

We still have no direct news on what concerns the Italian market but we believe that motorbikes like the Ronin or the Apache RTR 310 (to give you an idea: a motorbike which from 2005 to now in its various configurations has sold 5 million copies) could have some success, also considering the quality/price ratio. We will keep you posted.