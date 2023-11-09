TV ratings, Discovery Italia and the Fazio factor. In the rest of the world things are different

Warner Bros Discovery Italia is recording numbers from record. The move to hire Fabio Fazio made it rise significantly share of the channel New ones and his “Che tempo che fa” continues to do excellent ratings every Sunday. The success began immediately, from the first episode. The latest audience data – we read in Milano Finanza – certify this boom. 2.24 million viewers and 11.3% share, with peaks of up to 2.6 million. So Fazio immediately beat the internal competition and placed himself in first place everhis program was the most watched in the history of the channel. And obviously the higher the audience share, the more they come new advertising revenues for the Italian broadcaster which is part of the US giant. In 2022 Discovery Italia srl ​​created a net profit of 17.9 million and given the successes, revenues are destined to increase.

Analyzing the latest budgetsyou notice that only Simple (formerly Mediaset), ten times larger in terms of turnover, has similar levels in terms of profits. While Skyfor decades the leader in terms of profitability, has shown a sharp decline in recent years billion-dollar losses. But if things are working for Discovery in Italy – continues Milano Finanza – the same is not happening for the US giant Warner Bros. The latest data show significant losses. In the third quarter it has lost 417 million dollars on almost 10 billion in revenues. These numbers did not please Wall Street, where the title lost 16%. The first six months of 2023 also closed at a loss. The only positive note for Discovery comes from Italy.

