What movies to watch on TV today

In the DTT TV programming grid today We have a great classic, a superhero movie, and a comedy with Robert de Niro, as highlights.

If they don’t convince you, maybe do the drama Doubt, a John Travolta film, or watch Viggo Mortensen as a young boy.

The Godfather on Paramount at 10:00 p.m.

One of the best films in history, which made mafia films and series fashionable. Marlon Brando in one of his best roles.

Blade II en Be Mad a las 00:00

The half-vampire Blade faces the dangerous Reapers, who threaten to wipe out humanity.

The doubt on Paramount at 1:45. A powerful story of racism and religion in the 60s, with prestigious actors such as Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Dirty grandpa in La Sexta at 10:30 p.m.. Robert De Niro, Hollywood’s tough guy in the ’70s and ’80s, has become an aging hooligan with a penchant for family comedies in his old age. In this film he plays just that role.

American Yakuza on Real Madrid TV at 00:15. A young Viggo Mortensen plays an FBI agent who infiltrates the yakuza, the Japanese mafia, but in America.

Phenomenon on Be Mad at 8:00 p.m.. John Travolta is a mechanic who, after an extraterrestrial sighting, acquires mental powers.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Christ and King on Antena 3 at 10:45 p.m.. This series, already broadcast on Prime Video, is released openly, about the tamer Ángel Cristo and the actress Bárbara Rey, a very popular couple a few decades ago, when they set up a circus.

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. Pablo Motos’ program has as a guest the Colombian singer Camilo, one of the favorites at the Latin Grammy Awards.

Curiosity on La 2 at 10:00 p.m.. The public channel premieres a new informative program presented by Marc Santandreu and Rocío Delgado. In today’s program they visit a wind farm in the middle of the sea, and explore a mathematical vision of the Guggenheim Museum.

Tell me how it happened on La 1 at 10:45 p.m.. Fourth episode of the last season of Tell Me How It Happened, which closes the character of María.

Today is a good day to park the cinema and watch a premiere series like Cristo y Rey, or the new informative program Curiosity on La 2.

If you prefer a movie, the DTT programming has classics like The Godfather, Blade II, or the comedy Dirty Grandpa. We’ll be back tomorrow!