This is the summary with the best movies and programs on TDT on time prime timewhich you can see today, November 15.

Among the highlights of free TV programming we have a good drama, movies with lots of action, and a quality basketball game. Take a look at our selection.

What movies to watch on TV today

The bar is quite low in the section of movies to watch on DTT. We usually select the six most interesting, but it has been difficult for us to complete the list with halfway decent titles.

If you’re going to watch TV tonight, the most acceptable movies are The limits of the truth, Maximum risk y Taxi II.

The Limits of Truth (El Engaño) on Paramount at 10:55 p.m.

Kate Beckinsale plays a prosecutor who ruined her career due to addiction. She begins to put her life back on track by defending an unjustly accused murderer, but her own weaknesses will prevent her from succeeding.

Maximum risk in Be Mad at 10:25 p.m.

Sylvester Stallone is an expert climber who has to go to rescue a group of people at the top of a mountain, without knowing that they are dangerous criminals who have stolen a huge loot.

Taxi II on FDT at 22:40. The second installment of this famous action saga of French origin focuses on the dizzying taxi chases of the yakuza in Marseille, who have kidnapped the Japanese ambassador.

Salvaje (In hell) at BOM Cinema at 10:00 p.m.. A Jean-Claude Van Damme film cannot be missing from DTT. You already know what you’re going to find: action, fights, and a simple plot to justify the above.

Colonia on Paramount at 11:50 p.m.. German historical film with the Chilean Pinochet dictatorship as a backdrop. With Emma Watson as the protagonist.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Basketball Champions League: Hapoel Holon-Rio Breogan on Teledeporte at 8:20 p.m.. Men’s Champions League basketball match, with Breogán de Lugo in a compromised position.

Tell me how it happened on La 1 at 10:45 p.m.. Fifth episode of the final season of this legendary series, focused on the character of Antonio.

The anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. Today’s guest on this veteran DTT program is the British model David Gandy.

This has been the summary of the TV programming for November 15 in prime time.

There are a couple of passable movies, sports, Spanish series, and the usual daily programs. A normal day on DTT.