Today is a national holiday, so The number of movies shown on DTT is greater than on a standard Wednesday. Although there are some repetitions…

Today’s TV programming also highlights a Copa del Rey soccer match, a documentary about the figure of Alfred Hitchcock, and a new episode of the latest season of Cuéntame como vivir.

What movies to watch on TV today

Infected and the Final Destination saga are some of the featured content from today, Wednesday, November 1, on DTT.

Although they already aired them a few days ago, if you haven’t seen them you might be interested in the movies Death Race on Trece at 10:15 p.m., and Hunter Killer on FDT at 10:15 p.m.

Infected at Paramount at 10:05 p.m.

The escape of four young people who try to avoid a terrible virus that has wiped out most of the Earth’s population.

Final Destination on Be Mad at 10:15 p.m.

A group of people are saved from dying in a plane crash, by a pure miracle. But Death does not agree, and insists on chasing them wherever they go.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, Be Mad broadcasts the different films in this saga.

The Minions on Boing at 8:55 p.m. First installment of this fun franchise of strange beings with a tendency to screw up, who work for a supervillain.

Terminator on Real Madrid TV at 11:15 p.m.. The film that made Arnold Schwarzenegger a global star, more current than ever. An AI comes from the future to annihilate the human race.

The forsaken on Thirteen at 8:30 p.m.. Canadian Western where the most interesting thing is to see Donald and Kiefer Sutherland, father and son, play those roles in the film.

Hereditary on Paramount at 7:35 p.m.. Horror film about a family harassed by an evil entity.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Documaster on La 2 at 10:00 p.m.. This public television space broadcasts the documentary I am Alfred Hitchcock, which tells the life of one of the best film directors of all time.

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. Today’s guest on Pablo Motos’ program is the Argentine singer María Becerra.

Copa del Rey soccer: CD Hernán Cortés-Real Betis Balompié on Teledeporte at 8:25 p.m.. Match corresponding to the Copa del Rey, between two teams, a priori, with a very different level.

Remember that you can comfortably watch DTT on your mobile or PC through different apps that bring together all the free channels.

There is no powerful content today in the DTT TV programmingbut some interesting movies, football, and the usual game shows and talk shows.