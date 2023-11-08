Like every day before prime time, we select the best content of DTT TV programming. Here you can forget about subscriptions.

Whether through the decoder, the Smart TV, or apps like TDTChannels or TVGuia, you will be able to enjoy DTT from anywhere, in a very simple way.

What movies to watch on TV today

M. Night Shyamalan is the star director of the day, with three of his most successful films: The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Signs.

If you have been affected by the death of Matthew Perry, the unforgettable protagonist of Friends, at BOM Cine you can see one of his films.

The sixth sense in Be Mad at 22:05

A classic of mystery and ghost cinema, with an unexpected twist in the script. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s worth it. Bruce Willis in one of his best roles.

The Legend of the Samurai: 47 Ronin on FDT at 22:40

Hollywood likes to make films inspired by Japanese or Chinese legends, and cast a famous American actor as the protagonist, who becomes a skilled swordsman. This is Keanu Reeves.

Forget about me! in BOM Cinema at 1:38. It usually happens that the best movies are broadcast at odd hours. This Jim Carrey comedy is one of the good ones, and it features well-known protagonists such as Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst and Elijah Wood.

The protected on Be Mad at 8:15 p.m.. A security guard (Bruce Willis) is the only survivor of a train accident, and a mysterious man explains why he was saved.

If you want more Shyamalan, on this same channel at 00:00 they broadcast Signals, which was already on the air a few days ago.

Hung on Sara in BOM Cinema at 11:39 p.m.. Are you nostalgic for the sadly deceased Matthew Perry? You can watch his iconic series, Friends, or this romantic comedy. It’s not very good, but it does the job.

Critical status on Paramount at 10:00 p.m.. Late film by Jean-Claude Van Damme, who lets himself steal a kidney intended for his niece, so he will do everything possible to get it back.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

TV Documents on La 2 at 11:50 p.m.. The veteran research program addresses the shadowy facial recognition market. He talks about Clearview, one of the largest databases with millions of faces that have been collected without permission.

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. Pablo Motos’ guests today, Tuesday, are the popular comedy duo Los Morancos.

This is the summary of the best movies, series and programs from the DTT programming, today Tuesday, November 7.

There are a couple of good films, films for nostalgic people, and a documentary about the dark companies behind facial recognition systems. Not bad at all for DTT!