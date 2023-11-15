Welcome to the summary with the best movies and shows on TV programming for November 14.

If you want to forget about paid subscriptions, today DTT is available to everyone at any time and place, thanks to mobile apps such as TDTChannels or TVGuia.

What movies to watch on TV today

Our favorites today on DTT are John Wick 2 e Unstoppable. There are a lot of films by Van Damme, Steven Seagal and other well-known action films from the 90s, but they are only for the very fans.

It is striking the limited variety of genres that we can find today. 80% are action movies, and although they do show some romantic or dramatic films, they are so bad that we cannot recommend them.

John Wick: Blood Pact on Paramount at 10:00 p.m.

Second film in this saga, which recently released a new installment. Legendary gunslinger John Wick returns from retirement to fulfill a blood debt. But everything gets complicated.

Unstoppable on FDT at 22:40

A train loaded with fuel has lost control, and threatens to cause a catastrophe. Two operators, Denzel Washington and Chris Pine, will do everything possible to stop him.

Blackmail at BOM Cinema at 1:45. Dramón of the fat ones to suffer this morning. The perfect marriage is put to the test when a psychopath kidnaps his daughter.

Shaft. The return on Paramount at 00:30. Action movie with Samuel L. Jackson that already aired a few days ago, in case you couldn’t see it.

Sin control on Be Mad at 8:45 p.m.. Night dedicated to Jean-Claude Van Damme on this channel. After Uncontrolled you will be able to see Just Vengeance and Death Defying.

Missing in action on Real Madrid TV at 9:30 p.m.. A classic action movie from the 80s, which may have aged quite poorly. Chuck Norris escapes from Vietnam after ten years as a prisoner, but returns to rescue his companions.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

The GenZ Awards Gala at Divinity at 8:30 p.m.. Awards ceremony for the best influencers of the year, in different categories. There will also be live performances by La La Love You, Darell and DePol.

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. We thought they had already left it, but no. Today’s guests who will chat with Pablo Motos are the group Andy and Lucas. 20 years later, they start a new tour.

These are our recommendations of the day in prime time TDT. A couple of movies that keep you glued to the couch, and the usual Tuesday shows.

The only news in the TV programming for November 14 is the gala that rewards the best influencers of the yearalthough something tells us that being called the GenZ Awards, the name is going to become outdated very soon…