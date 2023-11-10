This is the summary of the DTT programming for Thursday, November 9. We select for you the most interesting movies, series and programs of the day, to save you time.

DTT is very easy to tune in both on TV and on mobile phones, tablets and PCs, through apps such as TDTChannels or TVguia.

What movies to watch on TV today

Zodiac y The Godfather II They are the two most relevant films of the day. Although there are other interesting films of various genres, so that everyone can find something to choose from.

We haven’t included them on the list, but you will find some westerns and a couple of Steven Seagal films on BOM Cine and Real Madrid TV.

Zodiac on Be Mad at 10:00 p.m.

David Fincher movie, based on real events. America’s smartest serial killer has outwitted police for 40 years. Four investigators will not rest until he finds it.

The Godfather II on Paramount at 10:00 p.m.

Second part of the most iconic gangster film saga, with Al Pacino taking over from Marlon Brando.

Great little warrior on Real Madrid TV at 11:00 p.m.. Fun Jackie Chan action movie, about a soldier who tries to kidnap an enemy general to earn a reward.

Dead man down on Be Mad at 20:05. A story of people who suffer and seek revenge against a gang of gangsters and murderers, with Colin Farrell as the protagonist.

The list at BOM Cinema at 11:45 p.m.. Drama starring Ewan McGregor, Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams, about nightlife in New York when you have a lot of money, and the dangers behind it.

Galveston in BOM Cinema at 01:24. Romantic drama about a murderer with terminal cancer, who meets a woman in a moment of desperation.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

UEFA Europa League: Real Betis Balompié-Aris Limassol on Four at 8:40 p.m.. European League football match, with the Sevillian team competing for qualification. You can also see the Queen’s Cup women’s match between Granada CF and Athletic Club at 8:00 p.m. on Teledeporte.

MasterChef Celebrity on La 1 at 10:40 p.m.. The popular cooking competition with celebrities today features Lorena Castell, Boris Izaguirre and chef Óscar Calleja.

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. Who is Pablo Motos’ guest today? This is the actress Belén Rueda, who comes to present her new film, La Ermita.

This has been the summary of Today’s TV programming, November 9. If you haven’t seen them, don’t miss Zodiac, or The Godfather II.

The DTT soccer matches also seem interesting, and I’m sure many people opt for two classic programs (with their controversies), such as El Hormiguero or Masterchef.