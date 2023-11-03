After the madness of Halloween, We change horror movies for science fiction in today’s Thursday programming.

Those who prefer to watch something else on DTT have a new installment of MasterChef Celebrity, the Copa del Rey for men’s soccer, and good old soccer player Joaquín doing what he can on television.

What movies to watch on TV today

Mel Gibson is one of the stars of the day in the TDT, since he stars in two very popular films: Signs and Braveheart.

If you prefer an engaging historical drama, A Long Journey has good reviews. What would you do if you met your tormentor, decades later?

Signs at Be Mad at 9:20 p.m.

Touchstone Pictures

Science-fiction film by director M. Night Shyamalan, about drawings that appear in wheat fields, which look like aliens. With Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix.

Ultimatum to Earth on FDT at 22:40

Keanu Reeves plays an alien who has come to Earth to warn its inhabitants of an imminent collapse. Despite his good intentions, many see him as an enemy.

Braveheart on Be Mad at 11:10 p.m.. Semi-historical film (they invented a lot) about a Scottish hero who faced the English invaders, played by Mel GIbson. He won a few Oscars.

A long trip on Paramount at 00:00. Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman star in this historical drama about a British soldier tortured by the Japanese in World War II. Decades later, he locates his tormentor, and decides to take revenge on him.

soldier of fortune on Real Madrid TV at 9:30 p.m.. Curious film of Jean-Claude Van Damme, who enlists as a soldier in the French Foreign Legion, in 1924.

Expansive bullet in BOM Cinema at 11:37 p.m.. Modern Western about a sheriff chasing drug dealers.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

MasterChef Celebrity on La 1 at 10:40 p.m.. The successful cooking competition today has the popular actor Antonio Banderas as a guest.

Copa del Rey soccer: UD Logronés-Valencia CF on Teledeporte at 7:55 p.m.. Copa de Rey football match between two historic teams.

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. Today’s guest on Pablo Motos’ show is rapper Young Miko.

Good day to switch from paid subscriptions, and lie down on the couch to watch DTT TV programming, with two good science fiction movies.

MasterChef Celebrity and El Hormiguero also have a legion of followers, and for sports lovers, a soccer match with two attractive teams. We’ll be back tomorrow!