Let’s take a look at the most notable programs and movies from today’s TV programming Saturday.

What movies to watch on TV today

The King’s Man: The First Mission y Zootopia These are the two titles that we recommend for Saturday night. But there are more drinkable films.

If you prefer to have a laugh with some comedy, R3sacón y Super López They can be seen, without being anything out of this world.

The King’s Man: The first mission in Four at 22:05

The worst villains in history team up to start a global war. Someone has to stop them. Third installment of the Kingsman saga, which at the same time is a prequel.

Zootopia on Disney Channel at 9:05 p.m.

It is a Disney animated film, but it is also interesting for adults because it is a crime film with a surprisingly dense plot.

Blade at Neox at 10:00 p.m.. Half man, half vampire, Blade dedicates himself to hunting all the creatures of the night that want to disturb the peace.

Shaft. The return on Paramount at 10:00 p.m. Crime film with the great Samuel L. Jackson in the role of Shaft, who pursues an escaped murderer.

Ong Bak III on Be Mad at 8:30 p.m.. Martial arts with touches of fantasy, in this Thai saga that has been quite successful.

R3sacón on FDT at 22:20. The endless drunkenness continues for these three friends whose lives become increasingly complicated.

Super López on Boeing at 9:20 p.m.. The popular Spanish comic book superhero makes the leap to the screen with Dani Rovira as the protagonist.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

RTVE

Spanish World Heritage Cities on La 2 at 9:05 p.m.. Today’s program is dedicated to the city of Cáceres. A tour of its history, its streets, and its most notable monuments.

Password on Antena 3 at 10:10 p.m.. The comedians Llum Barrera and Goyo Jiménez are the guests of this contest for awake minds. They will try to help the contestants, but they don’t always succeed.

A more varied content grid than usual in the DTT programming today, Saturday.

Movies, documentaries, contests… Quality content without you having to worry about subscriptions. There are hardly any new movies on DTT, but they are worth it if you haven’t seen them.