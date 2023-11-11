We welcome you to summary of content of DTT channels, in prime time. This covers from 9 p.m. to midnight. Although sometimes we select some content before or after, if it is worth it.

What movies to watch on TV today

Our pick of the day are The Rock, Inside Out, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. But as we are going to see, there are other interesting films.

In Thirteen you have a cycle dedicated to Chuck Norris, if you like his movies, most of them with some type of hand-to-hand combat, or firearms.

The Rock in Be Mad at 10:00 p.m.

Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage and Ed Harris star in this fast-paced action film about a group of terrorists entrenched in Alcatraz, who threaten to kill millions of people, using a biological weapon.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire at Neox at 10:00 p.m.

The tyrannical game to the death that pits participants from different places against one another continues. But a rebellion is brewing among those who aspire to live in freedom.

Inside out on Disney Channel at 9:10 p.m.. Great Pixar film about controlling feelings, which sometimes seem to have a life of their own. Alternatively, you have Gru III on Boeing at 9:15 p.m..

The protector on Four at 10:00 p.m. A farmer who lives on the border with Mexico has to protect a Mexican child, chased by drug traffickers.

The X-Files The Movie on Be Mad at 20:05. First film of the legendary television series The X-Files, with Mulder and Scully investigating the UFO phenomenon.

When you least expect it on La 1 at 22:05. Romantic comedy starring Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves. An older man, accustomed to flirting with young women, falls in love with the mother of one of them, and his entire life is turned upside down.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

The theme night on La 2 at 11:35 p.m.. The veteran reporting program dedicates its space to influencers. With special attention to the mukbang phenomenon, coming from South Korea: eating in front of the cameras.

Password on Antena 3 at 10:10 p.m.. Entertaining contest to guess keywords as a couple. In today’s program the guests are Gonzalo Miró and Anabel Alonso.

