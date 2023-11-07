Like every day, we review the entire TV programming grid to select the most featured content, thus saving time.

Enjoying DTT is easier than ever, thanks to numerous apps that bring together all DTT channels in one place.

What movies to watch on TV today

In the film selection on DTT there is an abundance of Spanish cinema, some films that were broadcast a few days ago, and the curiosity of seeing the Harry Potter actor, in a role that is not Harry Potter.

Be Mad broadcasts a classic film marathon, with three old films, but considered three references in their genres, that marked a generation.

The summer we lived in La Sexta at 10:30 p.m.

Moving love story told through obituaries. With Javier Rey, Blanca Suárez, Pablo Molinero and María Pedraza.

The Woman in Black at Paramount at 0:05

Daniel Radcliffe tries to get rid of the shadow of Harry Potter with this horror film where he plays a lawyer trapped in a dark mansion.

Already seen on FDT at 22:40. They aired it a few days ago, but if you haven’t seen it, it’s worth it. Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer, and Jim Caviezel investigate an attack using a machine that allows them to see the past.

The hit on Be Mad at 20:05. Night of classics at Be Mad with the broadcast of El Golpe, Rebelde sin causa and Al este del edén.

Tthree extra weddings in La Sexta at 1:10. Spanish comedy about a woman who is invited to the three weddings of her three ex-boyfriends, and must find someone better than them to attend.

No Exit on Paramount at 10:00 p.m.. A man sees his photo on a list of missing people, and when he investigates his own identity, he begins to be pursued by law enforcement officers and hitmen.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Bose on Telecinco at 10:50 p.m.. After airing on SkyShowtime, the series about the life of the controversial singer and actor Miguel Bosé premieres today.

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. The popular interview program today has as a guest a legendary comedian, Josema Yuste from Martes y Trece, who presents his new projects.

LaLiga EA Sports Getafe CF-Cádiz CF football match on GOL Play at 9:00 p.m. First division football match broadcast openly.

This is the most attractive programming content today on free television. Spanish movies and series, football, and some quality classics.

We return tomorrow with another selection of the best of DTT in prime time, which is the most requested.