Monday is possibly the worst day of the week to watch DTT. Traditionally, movies don’t have much quality, unless you like classic cinema from 60 or 70 years ago…

In today’s TV Programming on the free DTT channels, what catches our attention the most are the documentaries about Ancient Egypt in DMAX. As they say, Rome and Ancient Egypt are the ancient empires that interest everyone…

What movies to watch on TV today

We had a hard time finding any interesting films, but if you have to see something, Odd Thomas y Losing the norththey entertain.

There’s also quite a bit of classic cinema from the ’50s and ’60s in Be Mad, if you like Westerns.

Odd Thomas en Paramount a las 22:00

Odd Thomas is a cook who can talk to the dead. So far that hasn’t caused him any problems, but when a man surrounded by ghosts comes to town, he knows that something very bad is going to happen…

Losing north on FDT at 22:30

Spanish comedy to pass the time about some Spaniards who emigrate to Germany. If you liked it, right after you have its sequel, Losing the East.

Jeepers Creepers on Paramount at 11:55 p.m.. Horror film about visceral fears and a terrifying man that two brothers encounter on a trip.

Bronco Billy on Be Mad at 7:15 p.m.. Clint Eastwood playing the good cowboy as a circus worker, who soon begins to have problems.

Major hunt on FDT at 10:40 p.m. Finnish film whose greatest interest is seeing Samuel L. Jackson playing the president of the United States. He ends up lost in a Finnish forest after suffering a terrorist attack.

Deadman Standing at BOM cinema at 10:00 p.m.. A neo western from 2018, about the disputes caused by the construction of a railway.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Tombs of Egypt: latest excavations on DMAX at 10:30 p.m.. Documentary series that compiles the latest excavations and discoveries from Ancient Egypt.

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. Pablo Motos’ popular program brings the well-known (and controversial) sports journalist Josep Pedrerol as a guest today.

This is our selection of the best movies and shows of the TV programming for today, Monday, November 13.

It’s a day to forget about DTT, but if you’re willing to spend the night in front of the TV, this is the best you’ll find without paying.