The weekend is back, binge watching movies on DTT is back. Lots of quality movies on today’s TV programming.

Directors of great prestige among today’s outstanding titles on DTT, and a few family movies to watch with the kidsthat tomorrow they don’t have to go to school.

What movies to watch on TV today

The morbidity of choosing between two films by two brother directors, or between two visions of sport in Nazi times. Also family and action films on free TV programming.

If the genre suits you, There is a classic western night at BOM Cine and Real Madrid TVwhich broadcast several films in a row.

Until the last man on La 1 at 10:05 p.m.

During World War II, a doctor takes the American army to court because he wants to go to the front to treat the wounded, but refuses to take up a weapon. He is welcomed into his platoon as a coward, but he ends the war as a hero.

Déjà vu on Telecinco at 10:00 p.m.

Tony Scott, brother of Ridley Scott, directs Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer and Jim Caviezel, in a thriller with touches of science fiction. A team of federal agents uses a machine that allows them to see the past to try to solve an attack.

web of lies on Be Mad at 10:35 p.m.. Here we have the other Scott, Ridley, in an excellent spy movie trying to catch a terrorist that no intelligence agency in the world has been able to track down.

Evasion or victory on Thirteen at 10:30 p.m.. This classic of sports cinema tells the story of a soccer match between a team of prisoners from a concentration camp and their Nazi captors. Unique opportunity to see Sylvester Stallone and Pelé kicking a ball, and planning an escape plan.

You may also like The Berlin Hero on Paramount at 10:00 p.m. It tells the true story of Jesse Owens, the black athlete who won several medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, much to Hitler’s despair.

Twelve away from home on Be Mad at 8:55 p.m.. Comedy by Steve Martin about a family with 12 children who go on vacation to a cabin in the woods. As alternatives you have The Smurfs: The Hidden Village on Boing at 9:15 p.m., and Pets II on Disney Channel at 2:10.

Maximum alert at Neox at 10:00 p.m.. Action movie by Steven Seagal, for those nostalgic for 90s cinema.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Los 40 Music Awards at Divinity at 8:00 p.m.. Awards gala for the popular music radio network, with a large number of live performances, including Shakira.

The voice on Antena 3 at 10:10 p.m.. . . . The popular musical contest features in this edition the participation of Malú, Abraham Mateo, Pablo López and Lola Índigo.

Everyone will find something they like in TV Programming TDT today, Friday, November 3. Let’s enjoy it!