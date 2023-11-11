welcome to summary of today’s TV programming. The best movies, series and programs that you can watch in prime time, on free channels.

With the increase in subscription prices and the reduction of functions of paid streaming platforms, many people are returning to DTT. Nowadays it is easier to see than ever, on any screen, thanks to apps like TDTChannels or TVGuia.

What movies to watch on TV today

Our recommendations of the day on DTT are Comanchería, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse y The secret Life of the words. Also finish the Godfather trilogy and, if none of these convince you, maybe hits like Speed ​​or The Hunger Games will.

For lovers of western or classic cinema, there are iconic films on Trece and BOM Cine, such as To Kill a Mockingbird.

Comanchería on La 1 at 10:05 p.m.

A quality neo-western starring Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine. Two robbers want to save their family’s properties from eviction with the stolen money, but an old ranger is on their trail.

Spider-Man: A New Universe on Boing at 9:15 p.m.

Second trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Spanish)

A spectacular animated film that has revolutionized the Spider-Man universe. What happens when more than one person can be Spider-Man? Alternatively, you have Big Hero 9 on Disney Channel at 9:20 p.m.

The secret Life of the words on La 2 at 10:00 p.m.. Spanish director Isabel Coixet directs this drama that takes place on an oil platform. With a top international cast, led by Sarah Polley and Tim Robbins.

The Godfather, Epilogue: The Death of Michael Corleone on Paramount at 10:00 p.m.. The broadcast of The Godfather trilogy ends. In this new version of the third part, there is a different ending.

Speed: Maximum power on La 1 at 11:40 p.m.. One of Keanu Reeves’ first successful roles. A bus carries a bomb, and it will explode if the speed drops below 50 miles per hour.

The Hunger Games at Neox at 10:00 p.m.. A popular science fiction saga starring Jennifer Lawrence, about a life or death competition between teams made up of a boy and a girl.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Research team in La Sexta at 10:30 p.m.. Gloria Serra’s reporting program focuses on explaining how ChatGPT works and what’s behind it.

LaLiga football match EA Sports: Athletic Club-RC Celta de Vigo on GOL TV at 9:00 p.m.. Open match corresponding to the Spanish First Division of football.

A quite varied day in today’s TV programming. Good movies, football and a technology report, in addition to the usual programs.

This has been the summary with the best movies, series and programs on DTT. Free content for the night of Friday, November 10.