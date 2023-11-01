Many DTT channels have changed their current TV programming to broadcast Halloween-themed content. We have a few modern horror movies, so you can be scared on the most sinister night of the year.

There is also a documentary and a report on DTT about famous true crimes, if you are looking for something more realistic. And for kids, age-appropriate monster movies. Everyone will find something they like on Halloween night!

Horror movie to watch on Halloween

Titles like The halloween night, A Nightmare on Elm Street the Origin o diabolical doll They are designed to make you sweat and make your heart race. They are not for sensitive people!

If you are looking for something friendlier on DTT without leaving the Halloween theme, films like Hotel Transylvania 3, The Addams Familyo The little Vampireare ideal to see with the family.

Halloween night at Be Mad at 9:50 p.m.

Universal Pictures

Forty years after the events of the classic 1978 film, Jamie Lee Curtis reprises the role of Laurie Strode, who once again confronts the masked killer and tries to prevent a new massacre.

A Nightmare on Elm Street The Origin on Be Mad at 8:00 p.m.

Modern version of the classic Freddy Krueger movies. The approach is the same as always: a group of teenagers are attacked by a monster while they are sleeping, so they do everything possible to not fall asleep.

diabolical doll on NEOX at 10:00 p.m.. Last installment of this classic horror saga, which aims to be a reboot. Andy receives an innocent stuffed toy for his birthday, but the toy is possessed, and has taken a knife…

The invisible man on FDT at 22:40. Modern version where the invisible man is an abuser who pursues his last partner. Everyone thinks she’s crazy, because no one can see his stalker.

Hotel Transilvania III on Boeing at 9:20 p.m.. Fun animated film to watch with children about a family made up of different types of monsters. At 7:40 p.m. they broadcast the second part.

The Addams Family in Clan at 10:40 p.m.. The great classic of 1991, which made monster movies fashionable for the whole family.

The little Vampire in Clan at 9:25 p.m.. Rudolph, a teenage vampire, has to help his family escape from a dangerous vampire hunter.

Monsters University on Disney Channel at 9:45 p.m.. Pixar’s classic gentle monster movie, this time from its college years. At 20:00 you can see the first part.

If you don’t mind watching TV at dawn, there are many other titles starting at 12 at night. For example The green hell y Midsummer on Paramount at 0:20 and 02:05, respectively.

In Be Mad you have Freddy vs. Jason at 11:50 p.m., Final nightmare, the death of Freddy at 01:35, and Interview with the Vampire (Vampire Diaries) at 04:15.

At NEOX, Anabelle comes home at 11:50 p.m., The halloween night (1978) at 01:40, and Halloween II: the bloodthirsty at 03:15.

Halloween documentaries, series and reports

Amityville Horror House in Dkiss at 22:00. On November 13, 1974, the DeFeo family was murdered by the oldest son, Ronald DeFeo, Jr., in the house, while everyone was sleeping peacefully in their beds.

In 1975, another family bought the house, but they abandoned it the following month, claiming that they felt the presence of paranormal events. It was later discovered that it was a fraud. This documentary tells the story.

Code 10 on Four at 10:50 p.m.. This current affairs space today dedicates several reports to analyzing recent crimes in Spain, and internationally.

The Midsomer Murders on Paramount at 7:55 p.m.. Police series that premieres season nine, with a murder centered on a haunted house.

Movies, series, documentaries, reports… The Halloween theme is today the big star of DTT.

If you like horror movies or related content, there is a lot to see in DTT TV programming on Halloween night. Let’s be scared!