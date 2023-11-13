There are those who were hoping to get their hands on it Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered already tomorrow, unfortunately Nightdive Studios has announced a last minute postponement and a new release date for the modernized version of this historic FPS originally released on Nintendo 64 in 2000.

Recreated with the KEX Engine, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered can count on a revised graphics section with support for multiple resolutions (up to 4K) and frame rates up to 120 frames per second. Some additional graphics features have also been introduced, including anti-aliasing, bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, and motion blur.

According to what was announced by Nightdive Studios (via Gematsu), the remastered version of Turok 3 will be available from November 30th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series.

