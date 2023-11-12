Fans who were waiting for the title will have to wait a little longer to play it.

Turok 3 will return for all current consoles

The Gamescom held in Bologna in 2023 brought us all kinds of announcements, giving rise to, for another year, it was consolidated as the most important video game fair in Europe and probably on a global level after seeing the decline of E3 in its last editions, while many are even paying attention to the awards given at the event.

However, this year has had a very special moment for those Turok fans, since last August during the Gamescom celebration the remaster of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion was announced, giving rise to at that time it was already announced the release datewhich was scheduled for November 14th, that is, in just a few days. However, it seems that there has been a change of plans at the last minute.

Turok 3: Shawdow of Oblivion Remastered will be released on November 30 after a miniscule delay

Under this premise, after Nightdive Studios announced in August that Turok 3: Shawdow of Oblivion Remastered would bring back the classic Nintendo 64 FPS next November 14, now we have been able to see that We will have to wait a little longersince in the last few hours it has been confirmed that the title will be delayed two weeksthus giving rise to the new release date having been set for the November 30 of this same year.

It should be noted that no clear reason has been given, although everything indicates that there has been a problem with the distribution of the title, since at this time It is difficult to think that it is due to a problem in development. Be that as it may, know that this remastering of Turok 3 will come with support for 4K and 60 FPS, improved lighting, redone art and assets for environments, characters, and weapons, and graphical options for ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, motion blur, blooming, and anti-aliasing. Likewise, in the case of PlayStation and Xbox it will have achievements and trophies while on Nintendo Switch it will have a gyroscope and motion controls.

For the rest, it only remains to mention that Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered estará disponible en PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC.

