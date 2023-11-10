It seems that we will have to wait a little longer to enjoy it on Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today by those responsible. Is about Turok 3: Shadow Of Oblivion Remaster.

According to what was shared, the title will no longer be available on November 14, 2023 but November 30, 2023. Remember that it will be released as a remake of the Nintendo 64 shooter with updated graphics along with more improvements, such as optional motion/gyroscope controls for Switch.

Turok 3: Shadow Of Oblivion Remaster

You know, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is a faithful restoration of the classic first-person shooter originally released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64, updated via Nightdive Studios’ proprietary KEX engine for play on modern gaming devices with a resolution of up to 4K at 120 frames per second. second. It joins the popular remasters of Turok y Turok 2: Seeds of Evil from Nightdive Studios, Universal Games and Digital Platforms, culminating the trilogy. Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion features improved gameplay, high-resolution textures, improved lighting and rendering, and support for console gamepads with platform-specific features.

