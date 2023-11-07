Miacar ended up being scrapped, declining turnover and millions of losses: balance sheet

Five years ago it was bought with great fanfare by Facile.it, company operating in the comparison of insurance, mortgages, loans, energy tariffs, telephony and current accounts, then controlled by fondo Eqt and has now been put into liquidation. AND’ Miacarthe Italian marketplace of new and zero kilometer cars ready for delivery at official dealers founded in 2017 by Lorenzo Sistino.



Last year, thoughEqt has sold Facile.it and therefore all the subsidiaries of the fund Silver Lake and so Miacar she ended up in the spotlight. So much so that a meeting where the only shareholder (Facile.it Insurance Broker controlled by Silver Lake) was present took place in Milan in front of the notary Mauro Grandi and at which the administrator was present Alessandro Tallia (CFO of Facile.it) has decided on the early dissolution of Miacar and its liquidation, appointing Sistino himself as liquidator with a gross compensation of 30 thousand euros.

In 2022 Miacar had a turnover of 691 thousand euros, down from 1.3 million the year before and the last line still closed in loss for 1 million compared to the 2.4 million deficit of the previous year. The point is that the losses accumulated and not repaid were already 3.5 million and this caused the net worth to fall into negative by over one million. At that point Silver Lake he had to reach into his wallet, cover his liabilities and replenish his capital. But the shareholder, in turn 100% controlled by Facile.it chaired by German Tobias Stuber instead he decided for liquidation and so Miacar it ended up being scrapped.

