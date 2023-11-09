Change at the top of the Xbox Game Studios: following the promotion of Matt Booty to president of Game Content and Studios, Alan Hartman of Turn 10 Studios will take the reins of the first party studios owned by Microsoft that are not part of Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax, the latter will be overseen by Booty after Pete Hines retirement.

Alan Hartman has been at Turn 10 Studios for twenty-two years and he participated in the work of all Forza Motorsport, also overseeing spin-offs in the Forza Horizon series. Speaking up LinkedIn, Hartman said he was excited about this new adventure. Finally, we would like to point out that at the moment it has not yet been announced who will take his place at the helm of Turn 10.

Previous article

Activision Blizzard announces the end of the Overwatch League