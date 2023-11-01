loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his statement after a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey, on October 31, 2023. Photo/Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Anadolu Agency

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced last week at a pro-Palestinian rally that they would declare Israel a “war criminal” to the world.

Authorities are now looking to bring crimes committed by Israel against Palestinian civilians to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Daily Sabah reported.

Based on the report, Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunc previously said the UN resolution was an important statement that proved Israel committed genocide and crimes against humanity.

“The resolution condemns all acts of violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including all acts of terror and indiscriminate attacks, as well as all acts of provocation, incitement and destruction,” Tunc said.

The resolution also demands, “All parties promptly and fully comply with their obligations under international law.”

Tunc said in a social media post that the UN resolution was “soft law”, but stressed the legally binding nature of international law.

“Resolutions approved by the majority have been accepted as evidence in past International Court of Justice proceedings,” he stressed.

(she)