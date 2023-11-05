The statements released by Sassuolo coach, Alessio Dionisi, on the eve of the Serie A match against Juric’s Torino.

“We will have to go there with great determination because our qualities alone will not be enough”, said Alessio Dionysis spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match in A league against the Torino Of Juric. “Both teams have shown over the years that they deserve what they have achieved. We are in front – continued the coach of Sassuolo – we have a team like Torino that has always made life difficult for us, it has always been like this since I’ve been here, and tomorrow it will be a difficult match precisely because theTurin is a tough, physical team, they have strengthened themselves because they are an important team who did very well last year and wants to confirm himself. For our part, we have the qualities to emerge, obviously confirming ourselves is not the easiest thing.”

On the passage in Italian Cup obtained to the detriment of Spice: “The first answer was to go through, now we’re going to the third round and then we’ll think about it in the future. It was important to give playing time and make a positive performance. Then, obviously before everyone’s eyes there is an A team going to penalties against a B team but there are also those who are out.”

On the unavailable and the goal ballot: “Henrique will not be at the match, we knew that the few days between one match and another are not on his side and I don’t know if he will be back for the next one. Those who played in the Cup trained. The Consigli-Cragno dualism? This is what raises the level of the players: the competition. But it is like this in all work contexts. If you analyze a single performance, a mistake can compromise a test but I’m happy with both.”

On our progress in the championship: “You judge us by the results, it’s normal for that to be the case. We have to do more than last year. Tomorrow – continued the coach of Sassuolo– it’s not a final but it’s an important match, I look back and forth but I look at us. I know we can do more but you have to accept what you do otherwise you’ll make a mistake. We are not a team from Europe but in the future, which is not this year, returning to Europe after 11 years but one step at a time. The level of the newly promoted teams has risen but it is unlikely that the quotas for salvation and Europe will rise.”

Comment by Dionysis on the opposing team: “II respect him a lot in Turin for what he has done and the qualities he has and for the market he made, he brought in Tameze, Zapata, expert players, and it’s an added value. There are moments. I don’t think Torino is in crisis. We have to stay within our moment, knowing that we create a lot and finish less, but it depends on us, on the determination, on the drive of the team.”

