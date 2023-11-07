Alessio Dionisi, Sassuolo coach, made statements at the end of the postponement against Juric’s Torino

The postponement of the eleventh round ends A league Between Torino e Sassuolo. Victory for the Granata who get their second in a row. At the end of the challenge Alessio spoke to the microphones Dionysis. Below are the statements released to DAZN:

“We lacked a bit of spirit, we sent Torino through on goal more than Torino itself. We didn’t have a good approach, then we managed to recover it but giving away the second was too heavy. We studied it well, but we did something completely different, and this bothers me, I’m angry. It’s peculiar that we earned six points against Juve and Inter, deservedly so. We have to make a mea culpa and try to understand where we go wrong, I’ll do it but we all have to do it, because we are superficial, it is a psychological problem.”

