Several Tunisian ministries are working to modernize Tunisian education curricula to keep pace with environmental issues and climate change.

Like the rest of the world, Tunisia is concerned with issues of climate change and reducing its repercussions on the environment and human life. A preoccupation that prompted ministers and state officials to search for ways to root the issue of the environment and the green economy among society, especially children.

In this regard, Ms. Amal Belhaj Moussa, Minister of Women, Family, Childhood and the Elderly, says: “We work through curricula and early childhood curricula to instill values ​​that work to consolidate the relationship with the environment and water, especially since Tunisia today is living in a water crisis. We also work in-depth to care for the environment.” “Green”.

Tunisia is open to comparative experiences, especially with the countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, whose climate is similar to Tunisia due to its geographical proximity.

The Tunisian Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, seeks to improve the educational infrastructure to keep pace with educational materials related to the environment, by updating educational references and curricula related to environmental issues and encouraging activities related to them.

The Tunisian government adopts educational programs to integrate children into the state’s efforts to support environmentally friendly culture and behavior.

Programs that experts confirm will not be effective unless they are adopted as part of major strategies to reform education, support the green economy, and promote the transition to renewable energy.

Efforts to involve women in the “green economy”

The Tunisian state seeks to find a comprehensive approach to involve women in the field of the green economy and reduce the impact of climate change on humans.

The National Union of Tunisian Women is organizing a number of awareness-raising workshops on how to combat the effects of climate change in the country.

Radhia Al-Jarbi, President of the National Union of Tunisian Women, said: “The National Union of Tunisian Women, by organizing this economic and financial forum for networking, cooperation, and launching projects that concern women and opening horizons for various Arab and European women, is also working on a very important field, which is the field of the environment, green economy, and green agriculture.” This is not new to the Union because we have worked on a national plan to limit climate change.”

Tunisia is experiencing serious repercussions due to climate change and its effects through many phenomena, including global warming and increased levels of air pollution, among others, which threaten the country’s wealth, especially agricultural and marine resources.

Tunisia adopts a comprehensive approach to addressing a number of human issues in our current time, including environmental issues and climate change.

An approach that places women and their societal and economic role at the heart of alleviating their effects on society.

Why did Tunisia declare a water emergency?

On Friday night, Tunisia entered a state of water emergency, which consists of a regulated system that will last for several months to distribute drinking water and prevent its use for other purposes due to the drought crisis.

This comes against the backdrop of the crisis of water resource scarcity in Tunisia, which has been exacerbated by climate change and the drought wave that has struck the country for 4 years.

According to the Tunisian authorities, potable water should not be used for the following purposes:

Agricultural purposes. Irrigation of green spaces. Cleaning streets and public places. Car wash.

The Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources stated in a statement that the new decisions related to rationalizing the use of water resources will remain in effect until September 30, warning violators that they are exposing themselves to financial penalties, and others that include imprisonment.

The climate drought in recent years has affected groundwater recharge and the filling level of dams, which did not exceed 30 percent according to official figures, which threatens the water security of Tunisians.

The roots of the problem

Natural resources engineer and member of the Green Tunisia Network, Yasser Sweilmi, said in statements to Sky News Arabia: “Today’s water scarcity crisis is global, but it appears to have a greater impact in a number of regions, including Tunisia, due to the climate changes that the country is experiencing for the fifth year in a row.” .

Sweilmi considered that the water scarcity crisis has deepened in Tunisia over the past years due to poor governance, as activities in the agricultural sector consume 83 percent of the country’s water resources. Farmers in Tunisia grow strawberries, cherries, tomatoes and other water-consuming products, most of which are intended for export, which means that water It is destined for export through a very expendable cultivation pattern.

He said that the matter calls for urgently changing the agricultural pattern, and not returning to it unless water resources improve and water reserves return to normal levels.

Strategy required

For his part, climate expert, Hamdi Hashad, called for coexistence with water shortages due to the frequency of drought seasons in the country and the decline in rainfall, considering that climate changes have contributed to increasing the frequency of drought seasons 20 times.

Hashad told Sky News Arabia that Tunisia is threatened by several climate phenomena, such as drought, global warming, and declining amounts of rain, and this will affect water stability and will affect the agricultural sector, exports, and food security.

He considered that a situation like this calls for developing a strategy to stop the depletion of water resources and finding alternatives by moving towards crops that consume less water and are more resistant to drought, and abandoning the establishment of private swimming pools and herbal gardens, which consume large amounts of water.

He pointed out that climate changes will change the agricultural map in Tunisia and must be coexisted with because the era of water luxury is no longer available.

It is noteworthy that Tunisia had recorded a decrease in dam revenues of the order of 1 billion cubic meters after precipitation decreased by 70 percent in 2022, which suggests that the per capita share of water will decline to less than 250 cubic meters per person during the year 2023 after it was around 420 cubic meters. per capita annually.