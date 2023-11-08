The Meteorological Institute announced a few days ago that last September was the driest month in 53 years as a result of the climate changes taking place in Tunisia and the Mediterranean region, where rain was absent and temperatures exceeded normal levels for the fall months.

Natural hazards expert Amer Behba said in statements to Sky News Arabia that last September was the second droughtiest September in the last 70 years, and October also did not witness rain as usual, except for very weak rainfall in some areas of the country, which This makes the fall of 2023 a very dry season, with little expectations of a change in the climate situation during the month of November.

Calls to immediately stop wasting water

The expert in natural risks explained that the last eight years in Tunisia were drought years, with the exception of the rainy year 2018-2019, which is considered a humid year in which the dams were filled to an acceptable extent, unlike all other years.

Amer Behba confirmed that the latest official statistics indicate that the dams are currently 23.7 percent full, which indicates a difficult situation in a country that consumes 2.3 million cubic meters of water daily.

The specialist suggested that Tunisia turn to the quickest solutions, including rationalizing water consumption and avoiding its waste through agricultural canals or household water transportation networks that leak a third of the water that passes through them, in addition to moving to double seawater desalination plants as an alternative solution to water scarcity despite its high cost.

The expert appreciated Tunisia’s construction of dams in recent months that act as reservoirs directly connected to dams to contain its water in the event of fullness, instead of directing it to the sea.

It should be noted that the Tunisian government intends to allocate 656 million dinars ($207.8 million) in the next draft budget for the year 2024 in order to pump it into new projects in the field of water resource development and drought resistance, such as recycling water for use in agriculture and transferring surplus water in the north to the central regions of the country. drier and the establishment of seawater desalination plants.

An agricultural map adapted to the climate?

The ongoing drought in Tunisia for the seventh year in a row is inflicting heavy losses on farmers, as the shortage of water resources in the country constitutes a heavy burden, especially on the agricultural sector, which consumes approximately 80 percent of the country’s water resources.

In light of water scarcity, the grain harvest season is affected, the production of olive oil, vegetables, and grains is reduced, and it is difficult to provide pastures for livestock herds, affecting the entire food system in Tunisia.

Member of the Farmers’ Union, Laith Bin Bishr, called on farmers to work on changing the agricultural map and adapting it according to climate changes, by giving the highest priority to growing grains that provide food for Tunisians, and reducing the cultivation of tomatoes and vegetables that consume water within temporary solutions to confront drought and climate changes.

The calls of agricultural sector experts to set new priorities in growing vegetables and fruits according to their water consumption and to change the country’s agricultural map require support from the Tunisian consumer, who must adapt his eating habits to the emergency climate situation and dispense with the consumption of large quantities of oranges, tomatoes, watermelon and other water-consuming products.