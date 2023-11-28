“Listening to these podcasts, which were my adventure companions in the darkest period, I had the strength and courage to move forward, without being afraid to face what happened to me. It is important to have a lot of trust in doctors, because the trust has allowed me to deal with pain as best as possible”. Franca, patient and voice of the podcast ‘The road ahead’, says this on the sidelines of the presentation event of the second season of the project created by Chora Media and promoted by Gilead Sciences, to understand cancer through an audio diary.

The protagonists of the podcast, together with Franca, are also Enrico and Gabriella, all with a diagnosis of oncohaematological pathology and subjected to Car-T therapy (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell therapies). “The podcast has changed me, it has given me a strength that I didn’t think I had – continues Franca – Before I was very weak, but hearing the voices and experiences of other people, let’s call them ‘friends’, who have suffered like me, has made me helped me to no longer feel alone. Loneliness is very present in those moments – she says, referring to the time spent in the hospital – you can’t wait for a nurse to come in, or someone else, to have a chat with. It’s difficult to even leaf through the pages of a book, because you lack strength. But – observes Franca – by hearing the charismatic voice of the podcast that accompanies you and almost puts you to sleep, you can listen to a sort of fairy tale that always has a happy ending. For these reasons I also wanted to witness the beneficial action of this podcast.”

Closing her speech, Franca underlines that “the objective of the podcast is to give courage and strength to all the people who are fighting the disease and also to all those who assist these people: there is always a ray of sunshine. Despite the arrival of a storm – she underlines – sooner or later a ray of sunshine arrives that helps along the entire path of the disease, despite the pain that overshadows everything else. We try to end this darkness through a podcast, which she-she concludes she-is our ray of sunshine.”