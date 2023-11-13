The Croatian coach is in pole position to replace Garcia on the Napoli bench. His latest experience at Marseille outlines a character not inclined to compromise, both from the point of view of team management and from that of communication

Defense three, iron discipline, radical choices and some sharp jokes. He is the Igor Tudor of Marseille, taken almost in the running in the summer of 2022 and brought to the Champions League zone, even if he climbed from second to third place. However, with a squad that was not tailor-made for him and also remodeled with a hard face, against whistles and criticism, silenced directly on the pitch. In short, the Croatian did not falter in the face of pressure from the “fada” club, the madmen, as Marseille is nicknamed. Although in the end he preferred to take a step back, waiting for an important call, possibly from Italy.