To promote safety on two wheels even in the city, the Mandelli Group brand chooses Melandri as the testimonial of its new airbag vest with integrated In&motion technology

November 8, 2023

Our cities are full of motorcyclists who move without any protection. Tucano Urbano chooses EICMA, the most important international exhibition for the two-wheel sector, to shine the light on the airbag issue.

Becoming aware of the dangers and, consequently, of the importance of protecting oneself even on the shortest journeys is the challenge that the brand is launching again, in a world preview at the Rho Fair in Milan, with AIRSCUDTM FLEX: the new airbag vestwith integrated In&motion technology.

Comfortable, ventilated and accessible in price.

“Also for rushing from the office to the gym or for an aperitif – explains Florian Martin, marketing director of the Mandelli Group – we must get into the habit of not riding only in jeans, a t-shirt and… slippers. We see too many of them in the city who move like this, completely unaware of the dangers they run, among trams, cobblestones, curbs, potholes… For this reason, we wanted to create a new airbag vest that guarantees maximum comfort with maximum style, at a truly competitive price for a high technological level product. Considering that life is priceless, with AIRSCUDTM FLEX and AIRSCUDTM FLEX LADY we want to convince as many scooter riders as possible to protect themselves: it would be a real revolution!”.

Starting from next summer, when it will be available for sale, the new AIRSCUDTM FLEX will be positioned as the most convenient airbag system for two wheels on the market: 299.99 euros. And if the research and development work focused first of all on perfecting comfort, the lady version saw the Tucano Urbano design team engaged in a fitting study on the shapes of the female body.

Tucano Urbano with Marco Melandri and the Airscud Flex

All lined in mesh, AIRSCUDTM FLEX it is made of two high tenacity fabrics: in polyester mesh on the chest and back to guarantee ventilation and lightness; in mechanical stretch polyester on the sides and shoulders to ensure lightness, comfort and a perfect fit in any configuration. Thanks to the CE certification in class C (oversuit), it can in fact be worn in three ways: 1. under any motorcycle jacket; 2. over your motorcycle jacket or outfit, with the added advantage of having both maximum safety thanks to the anti-abrasion construction and the Water Resistant construction to protect the In&box area and the maximum ventilation produced by the mesh; 3. under the backpack (with a maximum weight of 8 kg). This is why there are no excuses neither in winter nor in summer to choose AIRSCUDTM FLEX.

Design also makes the difference. The clean lines, the choice of materials and attention to every detail make AIRSCUDTM FLEX a sober, elegant and comfortable garment for daily use in any context, in perfect TUCANO URBANO style. So, no fear of wandering around the city like a Martian.

AIRSCUDTM FLEX exploits all the power of artificial intelligence developed by In&motion, market leader in the development of autonomous airbags. The engineers of the French company constantly collect and analyze the data of thousands of riders moving on the roads all over the world, for a total of 150 million kilometers and over 7 thousand falls, detected and studied down to the smallest detail. In this way, AIRSCUDTM FLEX makes new and improved versions of the airbag detection and activation algorithm available to all users.

Thanks to 7 sensors – 3 accelerometers, 3 gyroscopes and 1 GPS – the detection algorithm measures the usage parameters a thousand times every second and, if necessary, allows the fastest activation in the world; in less than 60 milliseconds – not even the blink of an eye – the system detects the risk and completes the inflation of the airbag, with total coverage of the vital areas: chest, abdomen, neck and spine. This is why AIRSCUDTM FLEX is the ideal airbag for daily travel, when the danger is more unpredictable than ever.

Various algorithms are also available that optimize the operation of AIRSCUDTM FLEX based on the conditions of use: Street for those who use two wheels every day, Adventure for off-road adventures and Track for having fun on the track. Simply choose, through the My In&box app, the subscription plan best suited to your needs, starting from €10 per month, if you choose the annual plan (€120 per year); €12 per month (suspendable for a maximum of 4 months at €4 per month), if you opt for the monthly one instead. Otherwise, you can purchase the In&box directly for €400.

Tucano Urbano with Marco Melandri and the Airscud Flex

Who better than one of the most beloved Italian MotoGP and Superbike riders to promote the culture of safety on two wheels? TUCANO URBANO has chosen Marco Melandri, world champion in 2002 in the 250 cc category, as witness of the new video campaign dedicated to Airscud Flex.

Tucano Urbano with Marco Melandri and the Airscud Flex