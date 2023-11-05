Return everything to ZERO. TUCANO URBANO has embraced the revolutionary challenge of RE ZRO®, brand new English company born from the idea of ​​naturally biodegrading the material producedreducing the environmental impact as much as possible.

After the mini capsule made with fabrics deriving from the recycling of plastic bottles and industrial waste, the most pioneering brand of the Mandelli group offers the innovative RE ZRO® protections in the GOOD WHEELS line, the first in the world to be recyclable and completely biodegradable.

“It’s not enough to think about how to make a product – explains Wil Marschall, founder and CEO of the London brand –, we must also take care of the end of life. For this reason, we designed the RE ZRO® material which, when no longer used, naturally returns to being Zero. We wanted to change the status quo of the impact protection industry, taking sustainability into account and protecting not only the user but also the future of the planet.”

And so the strength of RE ZRO® lies precisely in an unparalleled combination of safety, comfort, usability and sustainability. Compared to most protection products on the market, RE ZRO® protections are ultra thin, so they cannot be seen and do not impact the aesthetics of the garments; they are so light that they cannot be felt; and, again, they are incredibly flexible to allow unprecedented freedom of movement. Furthermore, they are the first recyclable protections in the world, as they are made with a single polymer, and are completely biodegradable*. While PU products take decades to decompose in landfill, RE ZRO® protectors disappear completely, or “return to zero” in just 3/5 years.

“We couldn’t miss the possibility of integrating our most iconic jackets with this type of protector which embodies all the values ​​that TUCANO URBANO has always sought and which at the same time allow us to take a further step forward on the path to sustainability”, explains Florian Martin, marketing director of the Mandelli group.

In the new autumn-winter 2023/24 collection, the RE ZRO® are found on the shoulders and elbows of the best sellers of the GOOD WHEELS capsule made with polyester derived from the recycling of around 30 plastic bottles, namely the MONTE parka (for him; €284.99), STELLA (for her; €284.99), the medium-cut men’s jacket ORBIS (€259.99), with the new coordinated trousers PANTA ORBIS (€149.99).

So, GOOD WHEELS to everyone with TUCANO URBANO and RE ZRO®!

*Biodegradability is determined by ASTM D5511 and ISO 15985-2014 standard test method.