Urban Toucan embraces the challenge of RE ZRO, a new English company born from the idea of ​​naturally biodegrading the material produced, reducing the environmental impact as much as possible, and offers in the Good Wheels line the RE ZRO protections, the first in the world to be recyclable and completely biodegradable.

According to what was declared by the company “compared to most protection products on the market, the RE ZRO protectors are ultra thin, so they cannot be seen and do not impact the aesthetics of the garments; they are so light that they cannot be felt; and, again, they are incredibly flexible to allow unprecedented freedom of movement. Plus, they are the first recyclable protections in the world, as they are made with a single polymer, and are completely biodegradable. While PU products take decades to decompose in landfill, RE ZRO protectors disappear completely, or “return to zero” in just 3/5 years”.

In the new autumn-winter 2023/24 collection, the RE ZRO they are supplied, on the shoulders and elbows, on the garments of the Good Wheels capsule made with polyester derived from the recycling of approximately 30 plastic bottles, namely the Monte parka (for him; 284.99 euros), Stella (for her; 284.99 euros), the medium-cut men’s jacket Orbis (259, 99 euros), with the new coordinated Panta Orbis trousers (149.99 euros).