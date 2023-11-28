A geologist speaks to Sky News Arabia about his expectations of what awaits the Mediterranean region in the near future, in terms of other changes in climate, what he described as an “environmental revolution,” and the solution he proposes to prevent them.

The Climate Summit (COP28) will be held in the UAE during the period from November 30 to December 12 this year, and aims to accelerate the reduction of climate-harming thermal emissions before 2030, accelerate the transition to renewable energy, and put financing to combat climate change into effect more effectively.

At the end of last October, Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the COP28 Conference, confirmed that the conference presidency is focused on achieving tangible results and a qualitative shift in climate action, by strengthening constructive partnerships, unifying efforts, and establishing consensus.

This year, the Mediterranean region witnessed a severe series of hurricanes, floods, and devastating earthquakes, including Hurricane Daniel, which struck Greece and then northern Libya, and the Moroccan earthquake, which occurred in one month, last September, and left thousands dead and wounded.

“Environmental revolution”

Professor of Geology, Environment and Climate Change, Ahmed Malaba, expects the explosion of what he described as an “environmental and geological revolution” in the Mediterranean as a result of climate change.

Regarding the indicators of this “revolution,” in his words, he says:

Increased global warming in the atmosphere, and an increase in the temperature of water in the sea, with tectonic movement due to convection currents in the “asthenosphere” at a depth of 100 km under the lithosphere. The water temperature of the Mediterranean Sea has reached more than 15 degrees Celsius, and it is rare for hurricanes to form at such temperatures, and despite the theoretical start of autumn, the weather is still hot. Tectonically, the African plate is still colliding with the Eurasian plate, and the tremors do not subside, and there is fear of a devastating earthquake occurring in Greece and the northern Mediterranean countries. Recent activity of 3 volcanoes has been recorded in the Ionian Sea; This heralds the occurrence of nearby volcanic eruptions in the middle of the underwater sea, which may cause devastating tsunami waves for the 11 coastal countries. One solution is to work to reduce greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, such as carbon dioxide and methane.

The possibility of disasters doubles

In a report issued last September, about a study conducted by the “World Weather Attribution” initiative, on floods in Spain, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria and Libya, resulting from very heavy rains, it was stated that “climate change caused by human activity has increased the probability of such events occurring 10 times, “Intensity has increased by up to 40 percent in the region, including Greece, parts of Bulgaria and Turkey.”

She pointed out that the occurrence of an extreme cyclone, such as the one observed in Libya, is up to 50 times more likely and up to 50 percent more severe, compared to a climate 1.2 degrees Celsius cooler, according to the study.

Faster pace

For its part, the Mediterranean Assessment Report, issued by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), under the title “Climate and Environmental Change in the Mediterranean Basin… The Current Situation and Future Risks,” more than two years ago, stated that climate change in the Mediterranean Basin is occurring at a faster pace than trends. Globalism.

In detail, he said that the current annual average temperatures on land and sea in the Mediterranean basin are 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than what was the case in pre-industrial Renaissance times, and it may rise by 3.8 to 6.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century, unless serious measures are taken to reduce Climate change.

The report, prepared by the Independent Network of Mediterranean Experts on Climate and Environmental Change, notes that the sea temperature is likely to rise in the deep areas of the Mediterranean more than it does in other seas and oceans of the world, and the rise in carbon dioxide concentration will lead to an increase in the acidity of the Mediterranean waters. Surface.

While sea levels have risen by 6 centimeters in the last 20 years, the increase is likely to reach a meter if the melting of Antarctic ice accelerates.