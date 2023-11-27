We have good news for all anime fans, especially those who like vampires, since this week it was confirmed that Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon will arrive in our territory.

A vampire story awaits you

If you haven’t heard about this proposal, let us tell you that it is a new version of the visual novel Tsukihime, which will be released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in summer 2024 in the West.

It is due to the announcement of the game’s departure from Japan that those responsible for it shared an interesting trailer that shows everything that awaits you, so we invite you to watch it below.

As you could see, those in charge of this version of the game are Aniplex and TYPE-MOON, who originally launched it in Japan on August 26, 2021, but now want to surprise the rest of the world.

The story will lead to the moment in which Shiki Tohno returns to her relatives’ house when she learns of the death of her father, where she meets her sister Akiha, who has inherited the position of head of the family and lives with her 2 maids. . Afterwards, the protagonist begins a new chapter as the eldest son of the illustrious Tohno family until he meets a mysterious woman who will change his life.

It is worth mentioning that if you are a faithful follower of Tsukihime, you will like to know that this installment compiles the 2 stories that make up the “Near Side of the Moon” part of the original story: the Arcueid scenario, “Moon Princess”, and the by Ciel, “Midnight Rainbow.”

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on a date to be confirmed in summer 2024 in the West.

Will you give this installment a chance? Tell us in the comments.

