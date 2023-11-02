Suara.com – Tsania Marwa’s attorney, Herdian Saksono, suspects that Atalarik Syach had hidden intentions in inviting his children, Syarif Muhammad Fajri and Aisyah Shabira, to go on Umrah.

Herdian Saksono accused Atalarik Syach of getting an endorsement for Umrah and having to take his children with him.

Real Name of Artist of Arabic Descent (Instagram/@tsaniamarwa54)

“Maybe because he wanted to force, yes, the child had to go with his endorsement so this happened,” said Herdian, quoted by Cumicumi broadcast on Thursday (2/11/2023).

According to him, what Atalarik Syach did to Tsania Marwa this time was outrageous and selfish. Moreover, the 50 year old man does not have custody.

“He no longer has custody, he is trying to dictate, he is bad-mouthing my client so that the children are afraid of my client. I think this has gone too far,” he continued.

The problem this time started when Atalarik Syach told the children to ask Tsania Marwa for permission regarding making passports for Umrah.

However, Tsania Marwa was disturbed because she seemed to be being terrorized by her children.

“Every time I go to my children’s school, I am terrorized by the children with the question ‘where is my mother’s passport’, I’m surprised, just ask for it myself, why are you asking the children to talk as a form of doctrine,” said Tsania Marwa on her Instagram.

Tsania Marwa objected. Because, for the past seven years, it has always been difficult for him to meet his children even though custody is in his hands.

The 32-year-old woman is also afraid that if her children have passports, Atalarik Syach will take them abroad without her knowledge at will.

“It’s like this, wir, just do the basic worship first, the child gives it to his mother to do filial piety, no need to pay for the Umrah. Hilarious,” sneered Tsania Marwa.