Recently, Atalarik Syach’s ex-wife, Tsania, confided in Instagram that she had been separated from her child for 7 years. Even though the Cibinong Religious Court, Bogor, West Java, decided that custody was given to Tsania Marwa, she had difficulty meeting her child.

Tsania accused Atalarik of teaching negative things to their children. Atalarik Syach responded to the accusation.

“I don’t have that ability. That is also one of the insults that comes to me. If it is permitted, please interview my children,” said Atalarik to the media in the Pasar Rebo area, East Jakarta, on Wednesday (1/11/ 2023).

Atalarik did not hesitate to say that his wife seemed to want to make their children artists.

“Maybe my ex wants his child to become an artist? Is that what you want, Tsania Marwa? Later I will give you the address of my child psychologist, has my child been brainwashed (indoctrinated),” he added.

Atalarik also denied Tsania’s claim that it was difficult for her to meet children.

“I checked with my staff for 7 years and they said they didn’t meet the child. But on the next sheet it said they only met at school. Did they meet or didn’t meet,” he said.

Meanwhile, there is a rule called Atalarik that parents are not allowed to come to certain activities.

“My ex gets privileges from school, until there are student activities where parents are not allowed to come, he can still come. I have proof of a shared email that parents cannot come. But my child’s school allows my ex (wife) to enter, I just keep quiet,” he said.

