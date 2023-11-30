From 8 to 10 March 2024 the emotions of Motodays return to Rome, with an even more adrenaline-filled format

November 30, 2023

The hashtag in the title already says it all and almost no other words are needed: behind #ProvaEsploraVivi lies an entire universe of dynamic activities and driving experiences (but not only), which are the basis of the motivations that will lead, from 8 to 10 March 2024, Rome to once again become the true capital of two wheels.

In fact, Motodays is back with a new formula, which expands and strengthens what is already appreciated and known, presenting motorcyclists from the Center-South with an intense program to experience, as well as a large choice of motorbikes to try (and buy), for all tastes and budgets.

Starting precisely from what has been the winning formula of past editions, Motodays will focus on multiple experiential activities, with events and adventures to experience firsthand: among these, “Etruria Discovering”, an exciting motorbike itinerary of around 200 kilometres, which will have Motodays 2024 as its initial and final stage.

Participants, through secondary asphalted roads and dirt roads, will be able to explore the territory of Etruria, one of the culturally richest regions in Italy: the route will touch places of extreme artistic, historical and natural beauty, such as the Castle of Santa Severa, the Necropolis of Banditaccia (Unesco site), Lake Bracciano and the Castle of Ceri, with motorcyclists who will be able to benefit from cultural contents and experience gastronomic specialties (limited number of registrations online from 8 December: https://www.motodays.it/etruria-discovering/).

The “1000 Curve” Mototurismo race is announced as equally exciting. increasingly an essential experience in the world of two-wheel competitions, a motorcycle race open to those who own a motorbike and love the thrill of curves, terrain where you can perform skill tests, first in tracing the route and then in driving.

Participants, armed with a roadbook to be stamped at each checkpoint, will be able to choose from the itineraries proposed in the province of Rome and throughout Lazio: The winner is the person who evaluates curves and routes best, scoring the highest number of points during the competition (online registrations https://www.motodays.it/1000-curve/ and those who register participate in Motodays 2024 without paying for the ticket).

In addition to these new proposals, the other “house specialties” obviously remain confirmed, starting from the performances and competitions in the outdoor areas; but the real added value of Motodays remains the test drives of the 2024 version motorbikes, which will be able to be tested in preview by enthusiasts thanks to the direct involvement of Case and the dealer network: Motodays, thanks to its happy position in the calendar, truly represents the ideal time to make the right choice, purchase the model that best matches our needs and perhaps take advantage of some advantageous promotions, without forgetting the many opportunities on the used market, with hundreds of proposals selected and guaranteed by moto.it

So the appointment will be from 8 to 10 March at Fiera Roma, for the great return of Motodays; the event program, constantly updated, is at https://www.motodays.it/ ).