We tested the Trust GXT 490 Fayzo headphones with 7.1 sound, a fantastic device with great quality at an affordable price for all budgets.

One of the ideal accessories for enjoying video games today are some good headphones that allow you to experience the best audio sensations and, in addition, be connected with your friends with maximum clarity while enjoying a good game. Thus, Trust is one of the companies that is most committed to this type of devicesamong a wide range of options both in performance and price, so that any self-respecting gamer can have their own experience along with headphones dedicated to gaming.

During the last few weeks I have had the opportunity to test the model GXT 490 Fayzo 7.1 of the company to experience these immersive sensations that the aforementioned audio quality leaves and the truth is that it is one of the best options on the market right now in relation to quality and price. If you want to have a warm, comfortable experience without sacrificing sound quality, with these headphones you won’t have to spend a lot of money. In addition, you will be helping the environment, since 85% of its materials are recycled.

Trust GXT 490 Fayzo 7.1: technical specifications

Trust GXT 490 Fayzo 7.1Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20,000 HzConnectivity with USB cableSensitivity: 100 dBWeight: 290 gramsDetachable microphone with neodymium magnetAutonomy: undetermined, works by cableCompatible with PS5, PS4 and PCTrust GXT 490 Fayzo 7.1

Box contents and first impressions

The GXT 490 Fayzo 7.1 model that I am reviewing is very similar to 489 Fayzo which Trust launched a while ago, but with some notable differences. The design remains simple, but is complemented by a discreet RGB lighting and with three different color modes; In my case it has been negro, but it is also available in white and purple. For home use, these little extras are a great addition, as it gives you that very pure gaming atmosphere with the lighting on the coating, especially since not all external earpiece lights up in a variety of colors. Thanks to the black plastic case, the two intertwined LED shades stand out particularly.

The inner part of the earphone pads is also padded with soft synthetic leather and mesh material, thus ensuring long-lasting comfort. This prevents any uncomfortable sensations or pressure on the head, something that appreciated during long gaming sessions. For personalized fits, it has an adjustable headband, also provided with pleasant mesh padding. Personally, I was able to wear the headset without problems for several hours without experiencing no type of problem or signs of annoyance. Therefore, recycled materials for their design are very satisfactory in practice.

The Trust Gaming GXT 490 Fayzo headset also has the silver embossed “GT Trust” badge. The manufacturing of the headphone set is impeccable and the clearances are discreet. The microphone mute button and volume control are located on the left earpad and are easy to operate. On the inside of the pads, they are marked “L” for left and “R” for right, avoiding misunderstandings when using them. Comfortable fitted shape slightly reduces ambient noises, which enhances the authenticity of the gaming experience. Although it does not have noise cancellation as such, it is very satisfactory for a direct immersion in the game.

One of the great advantages of the GXT 490 Fayzo compared to its predecessor is that dispenses with the 3.5 mm connector and opts for a USB connection. This gaming headset is primarily aimed at PC gamers, although it is also compatible with consoles. The USB cable 2 metros It allows you to enjoy the console experience even if it is located in a distant place from your living room or gaming room. Personally, I have not had any problems in this regard, but it may fall a bit short if you have the console too far away. Inside the high-quality packaging box, there is a detachable microphonean anti-pop filter and a manual with all the options of this model.

User experience: great audio quality to compete in the mid-range of headphones

The sound of the GXT 490 Fayzo offers clear, crisp and powerful sound, without clanking or crackling in the ear canal.. For this analysis, I experimented with several PS5 games, as it is fully compatible with the Sony console, offering fantastic results in works such as Alan Wake II, Sea of Stars, Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 o Baldur’s Gate III, so I was able to experiment with musical pieces of various genres, and I did not observe any type of quality loss; On the contrary, it improved the sensations in each of the cases. The truth is that he left me pleasantly surprised for headphones that cost about 50 euros, since Its quality is above other models with similar prices.

The truth is that the GXT 490 Fayzo 7.1 don’t have too many frills, but they do everything that can be expected of them. The experience is really simple and very comfortable, something essential for any headset that is dedicated to this world in which gaming experiences can last for hours and hours, especially if you enjoy the game with friends. Beyond what has been mentioned so far, this model also includes its own software, betting again on simplicity. It has two different modes, a stereo one for making calls with your friends on Discord or the platform you prefer and 7.1 dedicated especially to the gaming experience.

The most interesting thing about this program is that It already comes with some of the preselected configurations, so you won’t need extensive audio knowledge to achieve maximum efficiency and power from the headphones. Nevertheless, You can also configure them as you see fit. so that the audio quality adapts to what you need. Of course, what this version with 7.1 offers is really surprising, especially for its immersion and the ability to present all types of sounds with clarity Unsuitable for mid-range models, as it is usually a more common feature in premium headphones. Perhaps a little more power could be missed, since it does not have great bass performance, but it does what it intends to do.

Finally, In relation to the microphone, it is not one of its greatest virtues. It is true that in voice chats, I was understood well through the microphone, without distortions, but the audio quality is not the best possible. According to my playing partners, my voice had a slightly different tonality, so if you want to make professional recordings, it may not be the best option. Nevertheless, Headphones can be a good complement to a professional microphone. The important thing about the microphone offered by the GXT 490 Fayzo 7.1 is that for informal meetings with friends, it offers optimal sensations for communication.

Trust GXT 490 Fayzo 7.1

Conclusions of the Trust GXT 490 Fayzo 7.1

The truth is I am pleasantly surprised with the results offered by the Trust model GXT 490 Fayzo 7.1. I did not expect to find so much quality and immersion in headphones that only cost 50 euros, making it a very affordable and efficient option for all those who do not want to invest excessively to get a good experience with their video games. The headset offers a excellent quality in terms of acoustics, manufacturing and transmission. Additionally, it maintains its environmentally conscious approach to its manufacturing, helping to support sustainable purchasing. There are probably options that stand out in more aspects, such as bass power or microphone efficiency, but it is undoubtedly one of the most interesting models I have tried in recent months in relation to quality and price. Totally recommended.

