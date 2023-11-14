The new Zenkai Series of Dragon Ball Super Card Game delves into the saga of Future Trunks and brings us many epic moments of the arc brought to cards

Have you ever wondered what the ideal collaboration in the world of board games would be like? The answer comes from Bandai with its announcement of the 23rd expansion of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game, titled Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This new gem for fans offers an explosive mix with iconic characters and a story that captures the essence of the Dragon Ball saga.

The Core Expansion: Future Trunks Saga

At the heart of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination, we find the saga of Future Trunks, one of the most exciting and dramatic in the series.. This expansion not only celebrates the saga, but also introduces a heroic red leader who is none other than the formidable duo of Son Gohan and Trunks.. Imagine the excitement when you flip the card and see Super Saiyan Son Gohan and Trunks, ready to face any challenge.

The Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination expansion marks a milestone in the series, being the last of the Zenkai block before its transformation to Zenkai Series EX. The most exciting thing is that it introduces the fifth God Rare in the collection, joining legends like Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta and Super Saiyan Gogeta. This element adds a touch of exclusivity and anticipation among collectors.

Villains and heroes: The diversity of the set

It’s not just the heroes that shine in this expansion. The red sector also highlights the villains, with a special focus on Android 17 and Android 18, key characters of the Android saga. They are joined by other characters from the saga, such as Android 20 and Android 16, offering a rich diversity and game strategies.

Trunks, without a doubt, is the central character of this expansion. His history and evolution in the Dragon Ball universe have captured the imagination of fans for years. Seeing him in combination with Gohan is not only a tribute to his legacy, but also an invitation to explore new tactics and strategies in the game.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: A card odyssey

The universe of “Dragon Ball Super” transcends the screens, materializing in an exciting collectible card game that has captivated fans of all ages. Since its launch, “Dragon Ball Super Card Game” has established itself as a phenomenon in the world of board gamesoffering an immersive experience that combines strategy, collecting and, of course, the magic of one of the most iconic anime.

Among its most notable expansions, we find some that have marked a before and after in the gameplay and narrative of the game. One of them is the “Universe Survival Saga” expansion, which takes players to relive the exciting confrontations of the Tournament of Powerwith cards representing powerful warriors such as Jiren, Ultra Instinct Goku and the members of Universe 7.

Another notable expansion is “Cross Spirits”, where the game mechanics are enriched with the concept of “Spirit Boost”.. This innovation allows players to boost their cards in unique ways, introducing a new layer of strategy. Additionally, “Cross Spirits” brings with it beloved characters like Gogeta and characters from the “Dragon Ball GT” saga, adding diversity and nostalgia to the deck.

Lastly, the “Zenkai” series has been a milestone, especially with sets like “Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.” This series introduces “God Rare” rank cards, raising the level of collection and competition. With a focus on classic and new sagas, the “Zenkai” series has managed to keep the game fresh, offering fans continuous surprises and challenges.