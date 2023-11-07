Donald Trump testified on Monday in New York in the civil case for fraud in which he is accused together with his three children and other executives of his company, the multinational Trump Organization. Trump was supposed to try to explain alleged illicit activities in the period between 2011 and 2021, but his testimony quickly turned into an attempt to hold a political rally, barely limited by Judge Arthur F. Engoron.

Trump was aggressive, insulted the prosecution representatives and attacked the judge, accusing him of being biased. He answered the questions evasively, adding long digressions, exalted his entrepreneurial skills and claimed to be the subject of political persecution. Even from the witness stand in a lawsuit that could lead to a compensation of 250 million dollars, he maintained his intrusive rhetoric, used for utterances on social networks or during election rallies. The New York judge who is managing the trial and will issue the sentence tried to limit it. The New York Times wrote: «He tried to do what Hillary Clinton, a series of highly rated television debate moderators and even her lawyers have never managed to achieve: make him stop talking».

The former president and presidential candidate in 2024 has four criminal trials currently underway: the one in New York is a civil trial. According to the indictment, Trump, his three sons and company executives manipulated the valuation of the family company’s real estate, increasing it by several billion dollars to deceive lenders, insurance brokers and financial authorities, and thus obtain rates better on bank loans and insurance policies. The New York prosecutor’s office believes that the company earned approximately $250 million from these illicit practices, which it aims to recover with this lawsuit. Trump could also be banned from doing business in New York state.

During his testimony he admitted to having contributed to the drafting of the financial documents sent to the banks (or supervised them), however downplaying their importance and maintaining that the banks themselves did not rely particularly on those documents. Even before being called to testify, Trump had attended some of the sessions of the trial, confirming a particular interest in a cause that concerns a central theme for him: the defense of his image as a successful man based on his great economic possibilities.

In this regard, in some of his answers, Trump belittled the accusation’s theory of having inflated his income, claiming that they were instead underestimated, because they do not include the “value of my personal brand”: “I became president thanks to my brand. I have sold books in an incredible amount thanks to my brand.” One of the accusations is also that he overestimated his real estate holdings: even during the trial, Trump showed that he was unable to limit the exaggerations. Speaking of his apartment in Trump Tower, he first indicated the correct size, one thousand square meters, but then during the testimony the square footage became 1,100 and then 1,200.

Some unsolicited digressions to glorify his properties irritated the judge: the former president spoke at length about his residence in Florida at Mar-a-Lago, calling it “enchanting, luxurious, a success”, and addressed what American newspapers define it as “a passionate ode” for the golf course built near Aberdeen, Scotland: “It is an artistic expression, the largest golf course ever built.” When Trump also added that Aberdeen should be considered the “oil capital of Europe”, Judge Engoron blurted out: “Irrelevant, irrelevant. Answer the question.”

Especially in the first part of the day, Judge Engoron, 77, appeared very annoyed by Trump’s tendency to give long, very evasive answers: “Just answer the questions, no rallies please.” He did not obtain the desired effect and after a new reminder (“We are in a courtroom, not in the election campaign”) he invited his lawyer to “check on his client”. Lawyer Kise refused: “The former and next Commander-in-Chief knows the rules of the courtroom and does not need further instructions.” At a certain point Engoron also threatened to end his testimony prematurely, “deducing the worst” from any response he did not give. Then, although things hadn’t particularly changed, he showed less rigidity, accepting the afternoon’s digressions with only a few jokes and many expressions of annoyance.

Particularly reported was a passage in which Trump was asked about financial documents from 2021. The Republican candidate responded: «My attention was focused on China, Russia and the security of our country». The lawyer who was questioning him reminded him that at that time he was no longer president: “It’s true, I wasn’t,” Trump sketched.

During the day, Trump appeared frustrated, irritated, but also proud, bored and distracted, he repeatedly referred to prosecutor Letitia James as the author of a “political boycott”, he defined the trial as “crazy, unfair, a scam » and attacked Judge Engoron himself, who before the trial had ruled on a case with summary proceedings on charges of tax fraud: «He said that I am a fraudster, and he knows nothing about me!».

He has repeatedly repeated that he is the subject of a political attack, and in general he also seemed to use this trial as an opportunity to show himself as the victim of judicial fury driven by the desire to scuttle his political ambitions: “I hope people are seeing”, he said during testimony.

This attitude so far seems to have a rather strong hold on his electorate: despite the numerous trials in which he is involved, some also linked to the attempt to subvert the results of the elections and therefore the democratic structures, his consensus within the Republican electorate seems to be growth. Trump is now largely leading in all polls on the Republican Party primaries and a recent New York Times poll also shows him ahead of Joe Biden in some of the key states for the election of the president. The presidential election in the United States will be almost exactly a year from now, on November 5, 2024, and a lot can change in the meantime.

