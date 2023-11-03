loading…

Former president Donald Trump stated that things were going badly for the US in Ukraine. Photo/France 24

WASHINGTON – Ex president Donald Trump stated that things were going badly for United States of America (AS) the Ukraine which he said was proven by the fact that the media had stopped covering the Russian-Ukrainian conflict extensively.

Speaking at a rally in Houston, Texas on Thursday local time, Trump told his supporters that the “fake news media” generally doesn’t like to cover things that don’t go well for Washington, and this is what’s happening in Afghanistan amid the disastrous withdrawal US troops from the country in 2021.

“No one is talking about Afghanistan. Have you noticed? They’re not talking about Ukraine anymore, either. Because things aren’t going well, and they don’t talk about things that aren’t going well,” Trump said.

“What they don’t, the fake news media, is talking about is almost as bad and sometimes worse than what they’re talking about,” Trump continued, concluding that “things are getting worse, because they’re not talking about Ukraine anymore.”

“I didn’t see it. And this is not only because of the disaster that occurred in Israel,” he said as quoted by RT, Friday (3/11/2023).

Trump’s comments came as Kiev’s much-hyped counteroffensive, launched in June and expected to result in a turning point in the conflict, proved a complete failure, and Ukrainian forces ultimately failed to make territorial gains and instead suffered heavy casualties.

Following Kiev’s disappointing performance on the battlefield, US financial and military aid to Ukraine is now uncertain as a growing number of Republican lawmakers oppose sending billions of US taxpayer dollars to the country.

As US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged on Monday, Ukraine would lose against Russia if the US stopped funding it.

“I can guarantee that, without our support, Putin will succeed,” Austin told senators as he tried to make the case for sending $44 billion in additional funds to Kiev.