Former US president Donald Trump and his eldest sister Maryanne Trump Barry. Photo/ABC News

WASHINGTON – Sad news comes from the Republican Party’s strongest presidential candidate United States of America (AS) Donald Trump . Maryanne Trump Barry, the former US President’s eldest sister, has died at the age of 86.

“He was found in his apartment on Fifth Avenue at around 4 am (local time),” said a source as quoted by ABC News, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

There were no signs of trauma or foul play. The source said emergency teams responded to a call of a person having a heart attack.

Former President Trump’s spokesman declined to comment.

Barry was a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit until his retirement in 2019. He was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 and then appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in 1999 by President Bill Clinton.

Barry retired amid an investigation into legal violations related to alleged tax fraud and financial transactions carried out by his father and siblings. The investigation closed without conclusion when Barry retired in February 2019.

Three of Trump’s four siblings have now died. Robert Trump, his youngest brother, died in August 2020 at the age of 71. Fred Trump Jr died of a heart attack at the age of 42 in September 1981.

The former president’s relationship with his older sister was strained toward the end of Trump’s presidency when his niece, Mary, published her book and released an audio recording she made of her aunt, Maryanne, insulting her younger brother.