If the products of Tronsmart They have good prices, you can’t miss the offers that will be shown for the 11.11 from AliExpress. As you know, Singles’ Day has become a festival of discounts on the Asian platform – and has even spread to other platforms – so it is not surprising that a brand like Tronsmart also joins the party. He wants to celebrate so much that, in fact, he has already told us what his plans will be. best offers, so you can be ready and willing to hunt them down tomorrow. Take note.

The offers you will see below will be operational starting tomorrow, November 11thextending until the 17th. Even so, that does not always guarantee that there will be stock of all the models for a week, so if you like one, you know: don’t think about it too much!

Tronsmart T7 Outdoor Speaker

360º sound in a perfect speaker to always carry with you. This model has a sound system made up of two tweeters and a woofer, which guarantees a powerful and immersive sound; It is waterproof (its certification is IPX7) and does not forget to enjoy different LED configurations (four different modes) to liven up any party.

Tomorrow Saturday you will see it on Aliexpress for only 40.96 euros.

Tronsmart T7 Lite

Do you need something more compact than the T7? Your ideal model then is the Lite. Don’t let its name fool you as the speaker has the enhanced bass and also relies on the usual LED lighting system to be noticed in any room. It enjoys IPX7 certification and lasts up to 24 hours without the need for a plug, also offering a stereo pairing option.

You will have it with just one click of purchase for 31.59 euros.

Tronsmart Bang

If what you are going to do is organize a party with friends in style, what you need is to go for something much more powerful, as is the case with the Bang model. This speaker has TuneConn technologywhich allows you to synchronize the sound with up to 100 other speakers, is waterproof (its IPX6 certification), offers 15 hours of continuous playback and also enjoys a show of lights that constantly follow the rhythm of the music.

With the 31% discount that it will have tomorrow, it will be for 108.75 euros.

Tronsmart Bang SE Party

We have a vitaminized version of the Bang that combines its good performance with greater durability. This speaker features two full-range drivers that ensure vivid sound, according to the manufacturer, boasts IPX6 certification, offers up to 24 hours of playback and the ability to pair two Bang SE speakers, delivering fantastic stereo sound. Ah! And it also comes with LED lights and three different lighting modes, of course.

With 11.11 its price will drop by 44% (compared to the original cost), remaining at only 65.78 euros.

Tronsmart Halo 100

The perfect model for your karaoke If you can’t imagine a party without several microphones to score some songs with friends, the Halo 100 is, without a doubt, your ideal equipment. It is a speaker with 60 W of power and a 3-way sound system, which guarantees deep bass and clear treble to achieve quality and balanced sound. Enjoy various lighting effects that sync with the music it plays and lasts up to 18 hours of playback without needing a plug. It allows stereo pairing and, like the rest of the models in the family, the customization of the sound just the way you like it through a mobile app.

Starting tomorrow, Tronsmart offers a 29% discount for its Halo 100, so that the final price remains at 93.63 euros.

Have you already chosen your speaker?

This article is brought to you by Tronsmart. You can consult our policy on branded content and relationships with brands here.