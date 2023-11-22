The eternally delayed sequel to TRON: Legacy looks set to launch in the early stages of 2024.

The TRON saga has encountered problems throughout its history: the movie original from 1982 would not see its first sequel until almost three decades later, when TRON: Legacy came to theaters. The third film has taken less time, but it will be around half the wait.

TRON: Ares has been the subject of doubt over the years due to numerous conflicts, changes in the creative team, and even the threat of being canceled.

But Disney has kept the pulse and the film has overcome all that tidal wave, whose last challenge was the strikes of Hollywood screenwriters and actors. With the demands of the unions satisfied, the wheels turn again and TRON: Ares has free rein.

In fact, as Collider reports, the third film in the saga will begin filming after the Christmas holidays, suggesting that production will get underway in early January, if there are no surprises.

Who is involved in TRON: Ares?

The Norwegian director Joachim Rønningwho has directed films such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge or Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, is in charge of the new TRON movie.

Regarding the distribution, Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith y Sarah Desjardins have been confirmed as the main performers of the film.

At the time of writing these lines, there are few details of the story that TRON: Ares will address, since there is no synopsis of the script written by Jesse Wigutow y Jack Thorne. Details may emerge in the coming weeks.

If filming on TRON: Ares begins as planned in early 2024, it would be wise to target a release window for the film in mid-to-late 2025, depending on how long post-production takes. We will be attentive to progress.