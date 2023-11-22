The movie Tron: Ares has been announced for a long time and now we know when filming will begin.

After years of waiting and several delays due to strikes in Hollywood, the third installment of the epic Disney saga is finally ready to come to life. Tron: Ares, the sequel to Tron: Legacy (2010), has long generated buzz and buzz and is finally heading into production under the direction of Joachim Rønning, known for his work on Pirates of the Caribbean: Deadpool. Salazar (2017) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019). Additionally, star Jared Leto will take on the lead role.

It has been revealed that Tron: Ares will begin filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, right after the Christmas holidays. So surely in January 2024 they will start the cameras.

Tron: Ares

How will the story continue?

Tron: Ares must follow the events of Legacy where Sam Flynn, along with his father Kevin, are trapped in the digital world, trying to escape from Clu, an artificial intelligence program created by Kevin that seeks to leave the network to enter the real world. .

In a final battle, Sam fights Rinzler and rescues Quorra. After a confrontation in the hangar, they manage to escape on a ship bound for the real world, pursued by Clu, Rinzler and their henchmen. During the chase, Rinzler, in an act of redemption, reveals himself to be Tron, a program originally created by Kevin to protect the system.

Upon reaching the exit portal, Clu confronts Kevin demanding the Quorra disk. In a surprising twist, Kevin swaps the discs, leading Clu to discover that he has the wrong disc. While trying to prevent Sam and Quorra from escaping, Clu fights with Kevin and tries to catch Sam and Quorra, but Kevin intervenes and merges with Clu. This results in an explosion that destroys Clu and his accompanying army.

Sam, back in the real world, downloads the network to a memory stick and decides to take the reins of ENCOM. Finally, together with Quorra, they enjoy the sunrise on the outskirts of the city.

This denouement sees the resolution of the confrontation between the programs, Rinzler’s redemption as Tron, and Kevin’s ultimate sacrifice to stop Clu, while Sam and Quorra find a new life outside the digital world.

Source: Collider.